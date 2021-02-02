Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Alcatel 5G

TCL 10 5G UW out now on Verizon's prepaid service

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 02, 2021, 4:34 AM
TCL 10 5G UW out now on Verizon's prepaid service
TCL 10 is one of the affordable 5G smartphones that you can find in the US and starting this week, it's available for purchase on Verizon's prepaid service. Customers interested to experience blazing-fast 5G data speeds can pick this one up at Verizon stores for $400 or at Walmart for $300. Strangely enough, this is Verizon's first 5G prepaid phone that's available for purchase at Walmart.

For those who would like to acquire a Verizon prepaid plan to go along with the TCL 10 5G UW, prices start at $40/month and continue to decrease (up to a maximum of $15 off per month) thanks to the loyalty and various autopay discounts offered.

Specs-wise, the TCL 10 5G UW is a standard mid-range smartphone powered by Android 10. The handset is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a large 6.5-inch fullHD+ display and a generous 4,500 mAh battery. On the back, the mid-end phone packs a triple camera (48MP + 8MP + 5MP) and a fingerprint sensor, while in the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

With the TCL 10 5G UW, customers can use Verizon's 5G UW (Ultra Wideband) network available in parts of 55 cities, as well as the carrier's 5G Nationwide network that covers more than 200 million people.

Related phones

10 5G UW
TCL 10 5G UW View Full specs
$400 Verizon
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

