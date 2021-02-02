TCL 10 5G UW out now on Verizon's prepaid service

TCL 10 is one of the affordable 5G smartphones that you can find in the US and starting this week, it's available for purchase on Verizon's prepaid service. Customers interested to experience blazing-fast 5G data speeds can pick this one up at Verizon stores for $400
or at Walmart for $300
. Strangely enough, this is Verizon's first 5G prepaid phone that's available for purchase at Walmart.
For those who would like to acquire a Verizon prepaid plan to go along with the TCL 10 5G UW
, prices start at $40/month and continue to decrease (up to a maximum of $15 off per month) thanks to the loyalty and various autopay discounts offered.
Specs-wise, the TCL 10 5G UW is a standard mid-range smartphone powered by Android 10. The handset is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 6GB RAM, and 128GB expandable storage. Also, it sports a large 6.5-inch fullHD+ display and a generous 4,500 mAh battery. On the back, the mid-end phone packs a triple camera (48MP + 8MP + 5MP) and a fingerprint sensor, while in the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.
With the TCL 10 5G UW, customers can use Verizon
's 5G UW (Ultra Wideband) network available in parts of 55 cities, as well as the carrier's 5G
Nationwide network that covers more than 200 million people.