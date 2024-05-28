T-Mobile's chat option was disabled for a little while, but not for the reasons you think

Update:

T-Mobile

has informed us that its Care virtual chat support channel has been running as normal and was not turned off at any point.It looks like the reason why it appeared to many customers that the chat feature was disabled is that the virtual sales channel that deals with new customers was off for a short period last week. The company notes that it's now back on as normal and the volume of requests had nothing to do with it being turned off.The original story continues below.