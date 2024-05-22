Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in!

T-Mobile planning more price hikes after raising prices on older plans

By
1comment
T-Mobile planning more price hikes after raising prices on older plans
Today, T-Mobile announced that monthly prices for each line will go up by up to $5 for older plans including Magenta, Magenta MAX, Magenta 55+, Magenta First Responder, ONE, and Simple Choice. Some Sprint plans were also affected. If you thought T-Mobile was done was done for the day, that's not true, as a new report claims that more price hikes are on the way.

According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile will also increase prices on Go5G 55 plans from May 23. The Plus and Next versions will also be impacted. Customers can expect to pay $5 more each month for each line and more for single-line plans.

After the price increase, here's how the pricing structure will look like for impacted plans:

Go5G 55

  • 1 line: $60 per month with AutoPay
  • 2 lines: $130 per month with AutoPay
  • 3 and 4 lines: around $45 per month each with AutoPay

Go5G Plus 55

  • 1 line: $75 per month with AutoPay
  • 2 lines: $110 per month with AutoPay
  • 3 and 4 lines: around $55 per month each with AutoPay

Go5G Next 55

  • 1 line: $85 per month with AutoPay
  • 2 lines: $130 per month with AutoPay
  • 3 and 4 lines: around $65 per month each with AutoPay

The silver lining is that the price increase is only for new customers and existing customers will continue to pay the rates they are currently paying. Since the change goes into effect tomorrow, if you have been thinking about signing up for any of these plans, you should probably do that right away.

Somehow, consumers thinking about going for the Essentials Choice 55 plan, the entry-level version of the 55 Plus plan, got lucky, as its price will remain the same.

While it's not a good day for many T-Mobile customers, CEO Mike Sievert must be immensely proud of himself for being the 16th highest-paid CEO in the US.

T-Mobile added 532,000 postpaid customers during the first quarter of the year and expects the growth to slow down in the second and third quarters due to the price hikes.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
A month after installing One UI 6.1, some Galaxy smartphone users suffer from battery life decline
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless