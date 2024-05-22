T-Mobile planning more price hikes after raising prices on older plans
Today, T-Mobile announced that monthly prices for each line will go up by up to $5 for older plans including Magenta, Magenta MAX, Magenta 55+, Magenta First Responder, ONE, and Simple Choice. Some Sprint plans were also affected. If you thought T-Mobile was done was done for the day, that's not true, as a new report claims that more price hikes are on the way.
According to The Mobile Report, T-Mobile will also increase prices on Go5G 55 plans from May 23. The Plus and Next versions will also be impacted. Customers can expect to pay $5 more each month for each line and more for single-line plans.
After the price increase, here's how the pricing structure will look like for impacted plans:
Go5G 55
- 1 line: $60 per month with AutoPay
- 2 lines: $130 per month with AutoPay
- 3 and 4 lines: around $45 per month each with AutoPay
Go5G Plus 55
- 1 line: $75 per month with AutoPay
- 2 lines: $110 per month with AutoPay
- 3 and 4 lines: around $55 per month each with AutoPay
Go5G Next 55
- 1 line: $85 per month with AutoPay
- 2 lines: $130 per month with AutoPay
- 3 and 4 lines: around $65 per month each with AutoPay
The silver lining is that the price increase is only for new customers and existing customers will continue to pay the rates they are currently paying. Since the change goes into effect tomorrow, if you have been thinking about signing up for any of these plans, you should probably do that right away.
Somehow, consumers thinking about going for the Essentials Choice 55 plan, the entry-level version of the 55 Plus plan, got lucky, as its price will remain the same.
While it's not a good day for many T-Mobile customers, CEO Mike Sievert must be immensely proud of himself for being the 16th highest-paid CEO in the US.
T-Mobile added 532,000 postpaid customers during the first quarter of the year and expects the growth to slow down in the second and third quarters due to the price hikes.
