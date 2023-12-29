T-Mobile has a wonderful New Year's gift for all users

No one likes getting spam texts but this sentiment alone won't deter those who send them. That's apparently why T-Mobile has decided to take an iron fist approach against those who love flooding your inbox with misleading or inappropriate messages.





T-Mobile that the carrier would be imposing fines on third-party messaging accounts that send junk messages, employ social engineering techniques to get people to reveal sensitive information, engage in hate speed, or propagate any sort of illegal content. As reported by Cord Cutters News , cloud communications provider Vonage has been notified bythat the carrier would be imposing fines on third-party messaging accounts that send junk messages, employ social engineering techniques to get people to reveal sensitive information, engage in hate speed, or propagate any sort of illegal content.





Any messaging program that exhibits non-compliance can be fined as much as $2,000. Any messaging program that exhibits non-compliance can be fined as much as $2,000.





The new rules are only for third-party messaging vendors accounts and regular users need not worry about them.





T-Mobile has seemingly started informing vendors and partners who use its networks about the updated terms of service. The fine will be applicable from January 1, 2024, so in a way, this is the carrier's gift for those who are fed up with spammy texts.









The fine will be imposed according to the type of violation. Those who engage in phishing, smishing, and social engineering will have to pay $2,000. This encompasses anyone using deceptive techniques to eke out personal information from people for illegitimate reasons, such as tricking people into believing that a text is from a reputable source with the motive of obtaining their passwords or card details.





Vendors who send illegal, unlawful, or illicit content will be fined $1,000. This includes spam texts, misleading messages, endorsements of violence and illegal drugs, and inappropriate content. Other violations could entail a fine of $500.



