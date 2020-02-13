T-Mobile Android Software updates OnePlus

T-Mobile starts pushing out another OnePlus software update

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 13, 2020, 8:48 PM
T-Mobile starts pushing out another OnePlus software update
T-Mobile has been rolling out software updates like crazy in the last week or so. OnePlus and Samsung smartphones, including those featuring 5G support, have been updated with tweaks meant to improve various aspects.

Today, the Un-carrier released yet another update for a 5G-enabled smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren. Even though OnePlus isn't such a popular brand in the US, its phones are updated quite often, and it's not just the usual security patches they're getting.

The latest OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren update weighs in at 270MB, TmoNews reports. According to the changelog, it should further enhance 5G upload and download speeds, a more than welcome improvement.

Also, some stability improvements and general bug fixes have been implemented too. If you haven't been notified about the update yet, you can head to System / System update / Check for update and try to manually pull it from OnePlus' servers.

On a side note, the Galaxy Note 8 is getting an update too, but it's nothing major at all, it's just the February security patch, so get it if you own Samsung's flagship.
$800.00 OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren on eBay

Related phones

7T Pro 5G McLaren
OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren OS: View Full specs

User Rating:

5.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4085 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
Samsung Galaxy S series evolution
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
MWC 2020 has been canceled, GSMA confirms
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on review: clicking with the foldable clique
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: camera, price, release, hardware, and everything that's Ultra about it!
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price
The Galaxy S20 and Ultra are here and are huge in specs, size, and price

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses
Samsung keeps adding Galaxy S20 pre-order bonuses

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless