T-Mobile starts pushing out another OnePlus software update

T-Mobile has been rolling out software updates like crazy in the last week or so. OnePlus and Samsung smartphones, including those featuring 5G support, have been updated with tweaks meant to improve various aspects.Today, the Un-carrier released yet another update for a 5G-enabled smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren . Even though OnePlus isn't such a popular brand in the US, its phones are updated quite often, and it's not just the usual security patches they're getting.The latest OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren update weighs in at 270MB, TmoNews reports. According to the changelog, it should further enhance 5G upload and download speeds, a more than welcome improvement.Also, some stability improvements and general bug fixes have been implemented too. If you haven't been notified about the update yet, you can head to System / System update / Check for update and try to manually pull it from OnePlus' servers.On a side note, the Galaxy Note 8 is getting an update too, but it's nothing major at all, it's just the February security patch, so get it if you own Samsung's flagship.