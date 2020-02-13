T-Mobile starts pushing out another OnePlus software update
Today, the Un-carrier released yet another update for a 5G-enabled smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren. Even though OnePlus isn't such a popular brand in the US, its phones are updated quite often, and it's not just the usual security patches they're getting.
Also, some stability improvements and general bug fixes have been implemented too. If you haven't been notified about the update yet, you can head to System / System update / Check for update and try to manually pull it from OnePlus' servers.
On a side note, the Galaxy Note 8 is getting an update too, but it's nothing major at all, it's just the February security patch, so get it if you own Samsung's flagship.
