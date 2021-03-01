Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Apps

Surprise: LastPass Android app tracks the hell out of its users

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 01, 2021, 2:43 AM
Surprise: LastPass Android app tracks the hell out of its users
LastPass is one of the most popular password managers out there and normally these kinds of apps have very tight security. It’s only natural because password managers hold the key to your virtual and in most cases real, treasures. It turns out that LastPass not only keeps your passwords in its vault but also tracks you with no less than seven embedded trackers within its Android app, according to a report by security research company Exodus Privacy.

Also Read: LastPass Free users will soon be restricted to one type of device

Now, to be clear - trackers don’t always equal a security risk, as in many cases the service provider is using them to collect data about the device you’re using for the sake of improving the service itself. Many companies rely on third-party trackers from tech giants like Google in order to delegate the responsibility and benefit from well-established and secure solutions.
 

In the case of LastPass, only four out of the seven trackers were Google’s, the other three are lesser-known. While all of these trackers bear the “analytics” label (one is labeled “crash reporting”), two of them also include the “advertisement” and “profiling” labels. It’s almost self-explanatory what these are doing and it’s pure irony that a service like LastPass uses these kinds of practices.

The timing of the report is also not great for LastPass, as last month the company introduced changes to the service, restricting free users to one type of device - mobile or computer.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
Xiaomi, not Apple or Samsung, ate up Huawei's European market share last year
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
New 50MP Samsung camera sensor with Dual Pixel Pro brings one autofocus to rule them all

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra: Portrait camera comparison
Popular stories
Yet another killer Apple AirPods Pro deal is available today only
Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install iOS 14.5 as soon as it's released; here's why
Popular stories
T-Mobile unveils yet another killer 5G plan that Verizon and AT&T can't compete with
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless