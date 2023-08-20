Super cheap Moto G Play 2023 sinks to an even more pocket-friendly price

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Android Deals
When it comes to inexpensive phones, there aren't many choices available. Luckily, you can always count on Motorola to release budget friendly phones every year. The Moto G Play 2023 is one of the cheapest Android phones that you can buy today and it's even more affordable than usual at the moment. 

A nice screen, long battery life, clean software, and a sturdy build - the Moto G Play 2023 offers all the staples of a decent smartphone experience. It usually costs $169.99, so its hundreds of dollars more affordable than mid-range and dirt cheap when compared to flagships. And frankly speaking, there's no need to spend a fortune on a phone if core functions and cost effectiveness are your main priorities. 

Moto G Play 2023 32GB

Already one of the cheapest no-frills phones around, the G Play 2023 is a no-brainer at this new low price, thanks to a 90Hz 6.5 inches screen, 5,000mAh battery, triple camera system, microSD slot, headphone jack, and three years of software support.
$60 off (35%)
$109 99
$169 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Moto G Play comes with a 6.5 inches screen and it has a refresh rate of 90Hz, which is something that even the non-Pro iPhones don't offer. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and will easily last you more than two days. This means you won't have to worry about charging it every day. Also, unlike most other new phones, this one comes with a charger.

It's underpinned by the Mediatek Helio G37 chipset and has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The performance is fine for the price and you should have no trouble when using social media apps and sending emails. For gaming, you would need to spring for a phone that's more expensive.

Similarly, the triple rear camera system might not win any award but it's decent. In fact, it takes pretty nice photos when there is plenty of light.

The phone will get three years of security updates, which is all the more reason to go for this phone.

Best Buy has discounted the Moto G Play 2023 by $60 and is selling it for $109.99. That's a really good price for a phone that was already inexpensive. Sure, it's not going to blow you away but at this price, it's the best choice for those who want to buy a phone that's near the $100 mark and doesn't skimp on the basics.

