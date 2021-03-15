Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

iOS Android Apps

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 15, 2021, 10:10 AM
Starbucks offers free "vision" app for blind customers
Starbucks have taken a step towards providing a much more pleasant and accessible shopping experience to the blind or visually impaired customers across the U.S. 

They are providing free in-store access to the services of a special app called Aira. The app allows anyone who has difficulty seeing to instantly connect with a trained agent who acts as your "eyes," seeing the world around you through the camera of your smartphone and describing it to you. While Aira is free to download on both iOS and Android, to make use of its actual services, you'll have to fork out anywhere from 29$ (30 minutes of service) to 199$ (300 minutes) per month. 

Aira is a service that connects blind and low-vision people to highly trained, remotely-located agents. Through an app on your smartphone, Aira delivers instant access to visual information at the touch of a button – enhancing everyday efficiency, engagement, and independence. Straightforward and simple.
 
Starbucks has published the inspiring story of Susan Mazrui, a blind multiple sclerosis survivor, to help people understand the positive impact that Aira can have. They highlight the particular benefit the "visual info on demand" service provides during this pandemic, as it allows for personal human assistance without the risks of close contact.

There were times I wouldn’t go into Starbucks to order something because I didn’t remember the particular name of it … or do they have Pumpkin Spice Latte now? (With Aira), I can scan around and see that, oh, they also carry Madeleines which my daughter loves and I can purchase those and bring them home and bring her something special.

As of today, Starbucks will be shouldering the fees for anyone using the app within any of its stores across the U.S, allowing them to browse freely without buying minutes as long as they've downloaded the free app. According to the testimonies published on the Starbucks News site, it seems this will go a long way in creating a "welcoming and inclusive environment where everyone can experience the best of what Starbucks has to offer – a moment of connection and an uplift to your day." 

