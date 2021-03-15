Starbucks offers free "vision" app for blind customers





They are providing free in-store access to the services of a special app called Aira. The app allows anyone who has difficulty seeing to instantly connect with a trained agent who acts as your "eyes," seeing the world around you through the camera of your smartphone and describing it to you. While Aira is free to download on both iOS and Android, to make use of its actual services, you'll have to fork out anywhere from 29$ (30 minutes of service) to 199$ (300 minutes) per month.