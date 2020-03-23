Sprint Android Software updates OnePlus 5G

Sprint finally updates the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Android 10

Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 23, 2020, 7:27 PM
Sprint launched one of the first 5G smartphones in the United States less than a year ago, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G. At that time, 5G coverage in the US wasn't as widespread as it is now, so 5G was probably not a selling point for these phones last year.

However, as major carriers continue to push 5G across the US, the demand for 5G devices should be on the rise. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G was released around the same time that Google launched Android 10, which is why the phone came with the previous version of the OS on board.

Early this month, OnePlus rolled out the highly-anticipated Android 10 update to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G units outside of the US. It took Sprint less than a month to test and release the update for its own version of the flagship.

Sprint's Android 10 update also includes some other changes like a brand new UI design, enhanced location permission for privacy, as well as new customization features that can be found in Settings. These new features let users change the shape of icons to be displayed in the Quick Settings.

Finally, there are new full-screen gestures added in the update, such as inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen that will allow you to go back, and a bottom navigation bar that lets you switch left or right for recent apps.

Sprint customers who own a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G can manually check for the update if they haven't received any notifications yet. The Android 10 update should be there for everyone.

Related phones

7 Pro 5G
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

