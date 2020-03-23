Sprint finally updates the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G to Android 10
Early this month, OnePlus rolled out the highly-anticipated Android 10 update to the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G units outside of the US. It took Sprint less than a month to test and release the update for its own version of the flagship.
Sprint's Android 10 update also includes some other changes like a brand new UI design, enhanced location permission for privacy, as well as new customization features that can be found in Settings. These new features let users change the shape of icons to be displayed in the Quick Settings.
Finally, there are new full-screen gestures added in the update, such as inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen that will allow you to go back, and a bottom navigation bar that lets you switch left or right for recent apps.
Sprint customers who own a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G can manually check for the update if they haven't received any notifications yet. The Android 10 update should be there for everyone.