The mobile Spotify app may soon be able to play your entire music library, including local songs
A discovery from feature leaker Jane Manchun Wong on Twitter (via Android Central) suggests that the Spotify app may soon be able to detect and import your local songs, so you can enjoy them in the app. The said discovery is presented in the form of a screenshot, that shows an option in the mobile app to "Show device files", followed by the description "Show all audio files on your device in Your Library." It's not clear whether this screenshot is coming from an unreleased beta of the Spotify app, or has been discovered and enabled in the current version of the public app.
Such a feature would allow users of the mobile Spotify app to enjoy their entire music collection through just that one app, instead of having to use other Android or iOS music players for their other songs, downloaded from other sources.
Spotify is finally working on on-device local files support for Android!— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 6, 2020
No need to sync it from your desktop anymore :D pic.twitter.com/fVKiFAyxbs
When the feature will actually come to us is still unknown, but at least now we can assume that it's coming eventually.