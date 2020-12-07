The mobile Spotify app may soon be able to play your entire music library, including local songs

"Show device files"

"Show all audio files on your device in Your Library."

Spotify is finally working on on-device local files support for Android!



No need to sync it from your desktop anymore :D pic.twitter.com/fVKiFAyxbs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 6, 2020



Such a feature would allow users of the mobile Spotify app to enjoy their entire music collection through just that one app, instead of having to use other Android or iOS music players for their other songs, downloaded from other sources.When the feature will actually come to us is still unknown, but at least now we can assume that it's coming eventually.