Spotify major update intros redesigned Home, personalized shortcuts

Six recommended playlists will be positioned at the top of the Home screen, which will change according to the time of day. Below these six recommendations, Spotify will add your top podcasts, “made for you” playlists, recommendations for new discoveries based on your listening, and even more content.



If you're a new Spotify user, you might not see the new UI right away, but once you have 30 days of listening history, you should start to see these recommendations.