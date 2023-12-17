Sony's terrific Xperia 1 V crashes to record low price

Sony's smartphones are known for breaking the mold and providing an experience no other phone maker can match. The unrivalled experience comes at a price though, which is perhaps the main reason the company's phones don't have the same mainstream appeal as other handsets. If you want to see what the hype is about, the Sony Xperia 1 V is down to its lowest price on Amazon.





Released in July 2023, the Sony Xperia 1 V is the company's latest flagship phone and boasts top-of-the-line specs.





Sony Xperia 1 V 12BB 256GB 6.5 inches 120Hz 1644 x 3840 screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 48MP + 12MP + 12MP 3.5x-5.2x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | microSD slot | 3.5mm headphone jack $442 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





The phone has a tall aspect ratio and it's also light, so it's easier to hold than other handsets. The 6.5-inch display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and an incredibly high resolution of 1644 x 3840 pixels.





It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and has 12GB of RAM so everything is snappy and zippy. The base model has 256GB of storage and the phone is the only flagship on the market to come with a microSD slot. It has also not ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack.





The phone's triple camera array has a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3.5x-5.2x continuous optical zoom. The phone takes pretty amazing shots but that's not the main appeal of its camera. The real differentiating factor is that it gives you more control over the camera than other phones, allowing you to change things like ISO and white balance on the fly.









Go for it if you need a phone with a gorgeous screen, grippy design, unique cameras, headphone jack, and microSD slot.