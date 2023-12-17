Sony's terrific Xperia 1 V crashes to record low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Sony's smartphones are known for breaking the mold and providing an experience no other phone maker can match. The unrivalled experience comes at a price though, which is perhaps the main reason the company's phones don't have the same mainstream appeal as other handsets. If you want to see what the hype is about, the Sony Xperia 1 V is down to its lowest price on Amazon.
Released in July 2023, the Sony Xperia 1 V is the company's latest flagship phone and boasts top-of-the-line specs.
The 6.5-inch display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and an incredibly high resolution of 1644 x 3840 pixels. Everything that looks good on other top phones looks great on the Xperia 1 V. The phone has a tall aspect ratio and it's also light, so it's easier to hold than other handsets.
It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and has 12GB of RAM so everything is snappy and zippy. The base model has 256GB of storage and the phone is the only flagship on the market to come with a microSD slot. It has also not ditched the 3.5mm headphone jack.
The phone's triple camera array has a 48MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3.5x-5.2x continuous optical zoom. The phone takes pretty amazing shots but that's not the main appeal of its camera. The real differentiating factor is that it gives you more control over the camera than other phones, allowing you to change things like ISO and white balance on the fly.
The 12GB/256GB Xperia 1 V costs $1,399.99 but Amazon has discounted it by $441.99. That's the biggest discount we have tracked on the phone and at this price, it's cheaper than the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
Go for it if you need a phone with a gorgeous screen, grippy design, unique cameras, headphone jack, and microSD slot.
Things that are NOT allowed: