Sony's Playstation app hits 100 million installs amid PS5 shortage
Maybe people are just waiting for the PS5 to get back in stock, although it’s much more likely that peak to be attributed to PS4 users. After the official launch of the PS5 console, PS4 games have started to receive big discounts on a regular basis.
The Playstation Android app gives people easy access to the Playstation Store and the ability to act fast on any available deal. It’s a useful app, even though the latest redesign got Playstation fans angry to the point where Sony had to reintroduce the old wishlist feature.
Oh, you can also get the iPhone version of the Playstation app from the App Store. Although there’s no information on installs, the iOS app has a much higher rating than its Android counterpart.