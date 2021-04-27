Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Apps Games

Sony's Playstation app hits 100 million installs amid PS5 shortage

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Apr 27, 2021, 4:49 AM
Sony's Playstation app hits 100 million installs amid PS5 shortage
Even though people still can’t buy Sony’s new Playstation 5 console hassle-free, it seems that the Playstation app is enjoying good times on the Google Play Store. Sony’s PS4 and PS5 mobile companion has reached a certain milestone - 100 million installs.

Maybe people are just waiting for the PS5 to get back in stock, although it’s much more likely that peak to be attributed to PS4 users. After the official launch of the PS5 console, PS4 games have started to receive big discounts on a regular basis.


The Playstation Android app gives people easy access to the Playstation Store and the ability to act fast on any available deal. It’s a useful app, even though the latest redesign got Playstation fans angry to the point where Sony had to reintroduce the old wishlist feature.

You can download the Playstation app on Google Play Store for free, and while you wait for the PS5 restock, be sure to check out our PlayStation 5 restock sales at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, or Target article and click at will when the time comes.

Oh, you can also get the iPhone version of the Playstation app from the App Store. Although there’s no information on installs, the iOS app has a much higher rating than its Android counterpart.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rumored to feature a 200MP camera
Popular stories
Apple finally releases iOS 14.5
Popular stories
OnePlus Watch review: Stylishly simple
Popular stories
Does phone speaker quality matter to you?

Popular stories

Popular stories
After update, Google Maps will no longer give you the fastest route by default
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
YouTube adds confusing video quality controls on Android and iOS
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
More proof that Samsung is working on the foldable Galaxy Z Fold Tab
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G can be yours for as little as $300 right now

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless