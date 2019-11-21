Android Sony Deals

This Sony Xperia 5 deal is worth checking out

Florin Troaca by Florin Troaca   /  Nov 21, 2019, 6:53 PM
This Sony Xperia 5 deal is worth checking out
Released in the US earlier this month, the Xperia 5 is the latest high-end smartphone made by Sony and, understandably, it's far from being cheap. This new Xperia is sold for $799.99 unlocked via Best Buy, B&H, and Focus Camera. While all three retailers offer a $50 gift card with the phone, right now, the best place to purchase the Xperia 5 from is Best Buy - at least if you intend to use it on AT&T or Verizon Wireless.

If you get the Sony Xperia 5 from Best Buy and activate it on AT&T or Verizon, you only have to pay $749.99 for it (that's $50 off instantly). When you also take the aforementioned $50 gift card into consideration, you're theoretically saving $100 on the Xperia 5 at Best Buy - not bad for a high-end smartphone that's just a few weeks old.

Get the Sony Xperia 5 from Best Buy HERE




The Xperia 5 has many of the features of Sony's Xperia 1 - a more expensive handset launched in the first half of the year - but it's smaller and a tad lighter. Some of its notable specs include a 6.1-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixels, a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple rear camera, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of expandable internal memory. The Xperia 5 currently runs Android 9 Pie, but Sony could update it to Android 10 as early as next month.


$799.99 Sony Xperia 5 on Amazon

Related phones

Xperia 5
Sony Xperia 5 OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.1" 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3140 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-wearables-tablets
Samsung reveals Black Friday deals on wearables and tablets
Palm-holiday-bundle-sale
Save big with Palm's new exclusive holiday bundles
-$50
Amazon-Black-Friday-sale-Galaxy-Watch-Active-smartwatch
Amazon's Black Friday run puts the Galaxy Watch Active on sale
-$40
samsung-galaxy-fit-holiday-deal-b-h-photo-video
B&H Photo Video undercuts Samsung with killer Galaxy Fit holiday deal
-$200
google-pixel-3a-pixel-3a-xl-verizon-deals
Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL get unbeatable discounts at Verizon
Best-Black-Friday-MEGA-deals-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-and-more
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, T-Mobile, and more

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
oneplus-7-pro-6t-discount-black-friday-deals
Substantial OnePlus 7 Pro and 6T discounts now available as part of Black Friday sale

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.