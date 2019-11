This Sony Xperia 5 deal is worth checking out

The Xperia 5 has many of the features of Sony's The Xperia 5 has many of the features of Sony's Xperia 1 - a more expensive handset launched in the first half of the year - but it's smaller and a tad lighter. Some of its notable specs include a 6.1-inch display with 1080 x 2520 pixels, a powerful Snapdragon 855 processor, a triple rear camera, 6 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of expandable internal memory. The Xperia 5 currently runs Android 9 Pie, but Sony could update it to Android 10 as early as next month.









Released in the US earlier this month, the Xperia 5 is the latest high-end smartphone made by Sony and, understandably, it's far from being cheap. This new Xperia is sold for $799.99 unlocked via Best Buy, B&H, and Focus Camera. While all three retailers offer a $50 gift card with the phone, right now, the best place to purchase the Xperia 5 from is Best Buy - at least if you intend to use it on AT&T or Verizon Wireless.If you get the Sony Xperia 5 from Best Buy and activate it on AT&T or Verizon, you only have to pay $749.99 for it (that's $50 off instantly). When you also take the aforementioned $50 gift card into consideration, you're theoretically saving $100 on the Xperia 5 at Best Buy - not bad for a high-end smartphone that's just a few weeks old.