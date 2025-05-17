Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Sony Xperia 1 VII battery life revealed

No new silicon-carbon battery tech, but can a new processor squeeze more juice out of the 5,000mAh battery?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony
Sony Xperia 1 VII battery life revealed
If you've forgotten that Sony still makes smartphones, we can forgive you. Sony's last Xperia flagship, the VI, was not officially sold in the United States, and the recent announcement of the Xperia 1 VII was so quiet that few even noticed.

It doesn't help that the Xperia 1 VII looks and feels almost exactly like the previous model, and we were disappointed to see no improvement in battery size either with a 5,000 mAh capacity.

So, can the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset boost the battery life of this new Xperia 1 VII? And are we all sleeping on a camera super phone?

Well, we have the answer to the first question — we have just finished our battery tests on the Xperia 1 VII, and for the second question, well... you'd have to stay tuned for our full review which is coming soon.

PhoneArena Battery Test Results:


Battery Life
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Sony Xperia 1 VII
5000 mAh
 7h 25min 20h 37min 7h 19min 13h 35min
Sony Xperia 1 VI
5000 mAh
 7h 18min 18h 54min 7h 46min 14h 3min
Sony Xperia 1 V
5000 mAh
 4h 21min 8h 15min 6h 26min 8h 22min
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
5000 mAh
 8h 0min 20h 49min 8h 54min 14h 21min
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
5060 mAh
 7h 18min 18h 52min 9h 24min 10h 4min
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

On our web browsing test (this is our lightest test, where we cycle web pages with a script), the Xperia 1 VII scored 20 hours and 37 minutes, which is encouraging as it's nearly an hour and half more than the previous Xperia version.

For YouTube video streaming, however, the 1 VII drops the ball with a score of merely 7 hours and 19 minutes, one of the lowest scores we've seen this year.

And finally, for 3D gaming the Xperia got a very solid score of 13 hours and a half.

Overallm, we estimate that you can get around 7 hours and 25 minutes of total screen time on the Xperia 1 VII. That is actually not a bad score, beating the Google Pixle 9 Pro XL, but falling slightly short of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Sony Xperia 1 VII
( 5000 mAh )
Sony Xperia 1 VII
Battery Life Estimate
7h 25m
Ranks #45 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 7h 3m
Browsing
20h 37m
Average is 16h 21m
Video
7h 19m
Average is 10h 7m
Gaming
13h 35m
Average is 10h 7m
Charging speed
30W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Wireless Charging
15W
Charger
N/A
30 min
N/A
Full charge
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

In our overall battery rankings, the Sony Xperia 1 VII ranks number 45 for phones we have tested in the past couple of years, so it's right in the upper middle part of the charts.

Imagine if Sony actually used the new silicon-carbon technology for an even larger capacity... Well, unfortunately that didn't happen.

As we mentioned, our in-depth review is coming soon, so stay tuned for more info on the camera and all the rest.

Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.jpg
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile is desperately trying to stop its users from leaving with better-than-ever retention offers
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Ex-Verizon customer has a cautionary tale for anyone planning to leave
Ex-Verizon customer has a cautionary tale for anyone planning to leave

Latest News

Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple
Fortnite vanished from iPhones again and Epic is blaming Apple
I can't get excited about Android 16's cool redesign
I can't get excited about Android 16's cool redesign
Microsoft finally squashed a Windows bug that's been around since last year
Microsoft finally squashed a Windows bug that's been around since last year
iPhone 16e should’ve killed the SE — instead, it inherited its worst flaw
iPhone 16e should’ve killed the SE — instead, it inherited its worst flaw
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless