Amazon Prime Day: Get a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones at 61% off

The model in question is Sony’s WHCH710N, and you can get one for just(down from $199). Granted, these won’t dethrone the WH-1000XM4 but they are a solid option to get a taste of Sony’s great noise-canceling algorithms.There are lots of bells and whistles in this model - it features a Dual Noise Sensor technology, and the battery life is stellar with up to 35 hours of autonomy on a single charge. The big 30mm drivers produce clear and yet powerful sound with great range, dynamics, and bass response.Last but not least, the Sony WHCH710N is very lightweight and comfortable, something really important in an over-the-ear model. You can get these in black or blue but you have to act fast as discounts like these don’t last for too long. Be sure to check out our dedicated Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Headphones Deals piece if you want more options.