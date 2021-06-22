$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Accessories Sony Deals Audio Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Get a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones at 61% off

Mariyan Slavov
By Mariyan Slavov
Jun 22, 2021, 4:50 AM
0
Amazon Prime Day: Get a pair of Sony noise-canceling headphones with 61% off
Amazon Prime Day is still going strong and there are good deals around, especially if you’re on the lookout for a good pair of headphones. We already covered the great Sony WH-1000XM4 deal that brought these top-tier headphones down to a record low price.

Still, $248 is not exactly cheap and many people may not want to spend that kind of money on a pair of headphones. Fortunately, Sony has other good models in the lower tier, and one of these models is properly discounted on Prime Day. We’re talking about 61% off the price! Not that’s how Prime Day is supposed to be.

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WHCH710N:

Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset with Mic for Phone-Call, Blue (Amazon Exclusive)

$122 off (61%)
$78
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

The model in question is Sony’s WHCH710N, and you can get one for just $78 (down from $199). Granted, these won’t dethrone the WH-1000XM4 but they are a solid option to get a taste of Sony’s great noise-canceling algorithms.

There are lots of bells and whistles in this model - it features a Dual Noise Sensor technology, and the battery life is stellar with up to 35 hours of autonomy on a single charge. The big 30mm drivers produce clear and yet powerful sound with great range, dynamics, and bass response.

Last but not least, the Sony WHCH710N is very lightweight and comfortable, something really important in an over-the-ear model. You can get these in black or blue but you have to act fast as discounts like these don’t last for too long. Be sure to check out our dedicated Best Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth Headphones Deals piece if you want more options.

FEATURED VIDEO

