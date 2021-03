Sony's WH-1000XM4 premium headphones are heavily discounted on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

If you're looking for a pair of high-end headphones but your budget is only in the $300 range, you might just hit the jackpot. Sony is running a promotion on its latest noise-canceling headphones, the WH-1000XM4, which brings their price to Black Friday level.The deal isn't available via Amazon only, you can find the WH-1000XM4 headphones just as cheap at Best Buy and B&H. For a limited time, these premium wireless headphones are 20 percent cheaper at all three US retailers, so no matter where you get them, you'll benefit from the same discount.It's also important to mention that the headphones are available in three different colors: black, blue, and silver. All three colors are getting discounted, so you don't have to worry about picking the wrong color.Just so you know, Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones fully support Android and iOS devices. They feature Alexa support and offer up to 30 hours of battery life with quick charging: 10 minutes charge for 5 hours of playback.