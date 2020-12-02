Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds drop to a new low price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





You’ve probably heard of Sony’s noise-canceling headphones and some of you may have even tried a pair on. It’s no surprise that the company describes the HD noise-canceling processor in these as industry-leading.Normally, noise-canceling invokes images of big over-the-ear headphones, heavy and often inconvenient. The WF-1000XM3 are actually in-ear headphones that rely on the same noise-canceling processor that Sony uses in its most recognizable over-the-ear models.They're part of the company's top-tier range, and they carry a premium price tag too - $230 when they're not on sale. The good news is that these babies are currently on sale on Amazon with a nearly 30% discount. You can get a pair in silver or black for just(be sure to get a pair quick as Amazon prices are as unpredictable as the ocean)!The WF-1000XM3 earphones pack some seriously cool features - they support 24bit Audio signal processing, battery life is quite good and a 10min quick charge can get you 90min of playtime. These earphones are true wireless and also feature a one-tap activated Alexa for hassle-free voice navigation.