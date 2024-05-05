Some iPhone users can claim up to $349 if they suffered audio issues
In November, Apple reached a settlement for $35 million in a case that said the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus had audio issues. The deadline to claim payment is fast approaching.
As Bloomberg Law reports, owners of the devices complained that the audio defect resulted in poor sound and impacted their ability to make calls and use features such as Siri. They alleged that the problem was related to the audio IC chip inside the devices and said Apple violated consumer protection laws and also filed a breach of warranty claim.
If you own or owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus between September 16, 2016 and January 3, 2023, and complained to Apple about the issue, you are eligible for a payment. If you paid the company out of pocket for repairs and replacements related to the problem, you can get between $50 and $349. If you reported the problem to Apple but didn't spend money to fix it, you will receive up to $125.
If you were notified by Apple that you might be eligible to receive payment, you have until June 3 to claim it. More information can be found on the lawsuit's website.
Attorneys who represented the consumers affected by the defects have requested $8.75 million in fees and costs for their efforts. They expect the fees to be paid from the settlement fund.
The final approval hearing for the case will take place on July 18 in California.
Apple denied the allegations but agreed to settle to avoid the cost and uncertainties of a trial and provide benefits to users who were affected by the perceived flaw. The $35 million payout is not an admission of guilt or wrong doing.
If you own either of the phones but didn't experience the problem, you aren't eligible for settlement relief.
Class counsels spent 8,000 hours over five years on the case
