Apple

Some Apple Stores could reopen this weekend

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Apr 29, 2020, 9:42 AM
Some Apple Stores could reopen this weekend
Apple's vice president of retail and people, Deidre O’Brien reportedly recently told retail workers that Apple Stores will likely start reopening next month.
 
Apple started closing stores around the globe back in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It was originally planned to keep all stores outside of China closed through March 27. However, due to the situation surrounding the coronavirus, the suspension of operations was extended.
 
A new report now says that the Simon Property Group is all set to reopen some of its malls across the US this weekend. Simon Property Group is America's largest mall operator and the initial plan is apparently to reopen 49 malls in 10 states. At first, these malls will follow a limited schedule.
 
Now, 13 Apple Stores are located inside the Simon malls that are going to reopen first. Some of the Simon malls that are tipped to spring back into action on May 1 include Lenox Square in Atlanta, George, Mall of Georgia in Buford, Georgia, and Barton Creek in Austin, Texas. These will apparently be joined by The Fashion Mall at Keystone in Indianapolis, Indiana, and University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Indiana.
 
That said, it’s not necessary that Apple’s reopening schedule will tie in with Simon Property Group’s. O'Brien is believed to have said that Apple is currently monitoring the situation in every location and she has not named any specific stores or regions that will reopen first.  
 
Apple Stores have already reopened in China and one has also resumed operations in South Korea.
 
Apple has 270 stores in total in the US and it could be a long time before all of them become operational again.

It’s not Apple alone that’s itching to go back to business. Sure, it’s business model is not limited to physical locations, but they constitute a significant part of its revenue.

Some governors across the country have already started to ease restrictions that were levied to curb the spread of the coronavirus. White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has also said that the outbreak is slowing down and thus, the country could start reopening next month.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Google launches app for the Pixel Buds
Best 5G phones in USA for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or unlocked
Best 5G phones in USA for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or unlocked

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless