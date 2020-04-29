Some Apple Stores could reopen this weekend
Apple started closing stores around the globe back in March in response to the coronavirus outbreak. It was originally planned to keep all stores outside of China closed through March 27. However, due to the situation surrounding the coronavirus, the suspension of operations was extended.
A new report now says that the Simon Property Group is all set to reopen some of its malls across the US this weekend. Simon Property Group is America's largest mall operator and the initial plan is apparently to reopen 49 malls in 10 states. At first, these malls will follow a limited schedule.
Now, 13 Apple Stores are located inside the Simon malls that are going to reopen first. Some of the Simon malls that are tipped to spring back into action on May 1 include Lenox Square in Atlanta, George, Mall of Georgia in Buford, Georgia, and Barton Creek in Austin, Texas. These will apparently be joined by The Fashion Mall at Keystone in Indianapolis, Indiana, and University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Indiana.
That said, it’s not necessary that Apple’s reopening schedule will tie in with Simon Property Group’s. O'Brien is believed to have said that Apple is currently monitoring the situation in every location and she has not named any specific stores or regions that will reopen first.
Apple Stores have already reopened in China and one has also resumed operations in South Korea.
Apple has 270 stores in total in the US and it could be a long time before all of them become operational again.
It’s not Apple alone that’s itching to go back to business. Sure, it’s business model is not limited to physical locations, but they constitute a significant part of its revenue.
Some governors across the country have already started to ease restrictions that were levied to curb the spread of the coronavirus. White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has also said that the outbreak is slowing down and thus, the country could start reopening next month.