Snapchat brings its AR Lenses to Viber on Android and iOS

Snapchat brings its AR Lenses to Viber on Android and iOS0
The new feature will offer Viber users AR-enabled video messaging for the first time ever. In addition to bringing AR Lenses to its app, Viber also launched 30 new lenses, including animal masks and characters, an underwater lens, goofy cat interactions, and more.
The adoption of Snap's Camera Kit, Bitmoji, and Creative Kit will allow Viber to add new features to its messaging app, including instant AR (augmented reality), new filters, expressive masks, beautification features, and customized Bitmoji.
Viber also plans to offer sponsored and branded lenses to ensure a stable revenue stream. According to Viber, the new features are now available for iOS users in the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Maldives, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the USA.
The AR Lenses are only available on the beta version of Viber for Android, but the company promised to make these new features available to all Android users by the end of August. The same goes for Viber users in countries other than those mentioned above.