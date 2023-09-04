Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Snap up Motorola's compact multitasking powerhouse Razr+ for a noteworthy discount

Motorola Android Deals
With most of us hanging on to our phones for at least 2.5 years, smartphone buying decisions should not be taken lightly. After all, you wouldn't want to be stuck with a phone that you don't even like for the next couple of years. If there is one phone you won't get bored of, it's the Motorola Razr+ and lucky for you, it's on sale for Labor Day.

Released in June 2023, the Razr+ is one of the coolest and most practical clamshell phones that you can buy right now. Its main appeal is its secondary 3.6-inch screen that can run every app. In its folded state, it's a very compact phone, easy to use on the go, and can fit in any pocket.

Motorola Razr+ 256GB

6.9 inches 165Hz,screen | 3.6 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 | 12MP + 13MP rear cameras | 30W wired charging | 5W wireless charging | 3,800 mAh battery
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

And if you are one of those people who spend an unhealthy amount of time on their phones, the Razr+ can actually dissuade you from all that mindless scrolling. Sure, the outer screen lets you launch apps, play games, and reply to messages, but you are bound to feel restrained after some time. Though flipping the phone open takes only a split second, it might still serve as a deterrent and force you to get back to that task that needs to be done instead of committing to an hour-long doom-scrolling session.

You can set it up like a tent and play your favorite podcast while you are doing house chores or use it like a smart display. You can also use it like a mini-laptop.

When the phone is unfolded, you are greeted with a 6.9-inch screen with an industry-leading 165Hz refresh rate. It has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip inside, which is a half-generation old but speedy enough for all the stuff you are likely to do on the phone. 

Other notable features include protection against dust (which other foldable phones lack), Motorola's Ready For function that lets you connect to a bigger screen, and four years of security support. 

If the Razr+ sounds like your next phone, head to Best Buy right away as the retailer is selling the phone for $899.99 instead of $999.99 as part of its Labor Day celebrations, giving you an opportunity to save $100. The deal expires in a few hours.

