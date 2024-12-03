Skip the lines, get the deals: Visible’s lowest plan prices are back!

Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

This story is sponsored by Visible. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Mobile carrier Visible aims to deliver fantastic value plans, available in just a couple of phone taps. The carrier works completely digitally, with no physical locations, which allows it to offer extreme flexibility and speed of service, but keep prices low. All the while, you are getting access to Verizon’s super-fast and reliable 5G network!

Not only that, picking a Visible plan is easy. Because there’s only one plan — technically two, but more on that later. The bottom line is that you get Unlimited, for a low, low price.

And, right now, you can lock in a special price with Visible for the next 25 months!
 

Get the Visible plan for just $20/mo

Use code SWITCH25


So, getting signed up with Visible is extremely easy, just follow the website above. You can also get the Visible Mobile app to manage your plan and shop current devices offered by the carrier.

Visible supports both eSIM and SIM, the former is quick and easy to set up instantly on supporting devices, the latter will be sent to you physically if you are a new customer.

If you have a data-connected Apple Watch, no need to worry. You can add smartwatch service to your Visible unlimited plan with just an extra $10 per month. But, at this point, it’s probably a better idea to take a look at Visible+!

As we said, Visible technically has one plan — the Unlimited one — but there’s also the option to go for Visible+. The Plus option bundles in the smartwatch service and upgrades your mobile spot speeds further. Here are the clear differences between the two options:

Monthly promo price$25 $20/mo$45 $35/mo
Unlimited talk, text, data4G and 5G4G and 5G
5G Ultra Wideband
Premium dataMay slow down during congestionFull speed guaranteed for:
50 GB/mo on 5G & 4G LTE
Smartwatch service
(Apple Watch)		+$10/moIncluded
Wireless hotspot5 Mbps10 Mbps
Mexico & CanadaUnlimited text & 500 minutes to
Mexico & Canada		Unlimited talk & text to and from
Mexico & Canada
2 GB high speed data per day
Calling abroad500 minutes to 30+ countries
Roaming$10/day for Global Pass
(Unlimited talk & text, 2 GB of high speed data)		1 day of Global Pass for free
(Unlimited talk & text, 2 GB of high speed data)


Don’t miss the easiest way to grab a phone plan — visit Visible.com for the full information and to see how you can get set up!

Get the Visible plan for just $20/mo

Use code SWITCH25


