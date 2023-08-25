Score an out-of-this-world discount on the maxed-out 12.9 M1 iPad Pro





Apple set a new benchmark with the 2021 iPad Pro models by equipping them with a laptop-grade chipset for blazing-fast performance. Even though the 2021 iPad Pros have since been succeeded by the 2022 models, the main difference between them is the M2 chip and most people simply don't need the M2.









The M1 was already an insanely fast chip and was more than sufficient for most tasks. Unless you are used to pushing your devices to their limits, the M1 has enough power not just for the existing apps, but for your future computing needs as well.





Unless you are confident that you need the M2, it doesn't make sense to spend $2,199 on the 2TB 2022 12.9 inch iPad Pro when Adorama is selling the M1 model for $1,499, giving you a chance to save $700.





The M1 12.9 iPad Pro is a fantastic machine with a glorious 120Hz mini-LED screen. It has enough juice for the whole workday and then some.





It's the only iPad with the TrueDepth camera that enables Face ID user authentication. Unlike other iPads, and other top tablets for that matter, it also has the LiDAR scanner for sharper photos and AR apps.





As mentioned before, this variant has 2TB of storage. It's great for tasks that eat up a lot of storage space quickly. You should go for it if you are a developer or a creative professional and don't want to pay for cloud storage. It also has 16GB of RAM, which makes it ideal for multitasking and gaming.