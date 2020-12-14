iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Save up to $100 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch right now

Save up to $100 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch right now

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Dec 14, 2020
Save up to $100 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch right now
The last two months were a bit crazy with all the shopping events but the holiday season is not over yet. If you’re still looking for a good Christmas present for you or your family, getting a smartwatch can be a safe and thoughtful choice. These things are not only very high-tech and can do a ton of things, but they’re also pretty and a great accessory no matter if you’re tech-savvy or not.

Today nearly all Samsung Galaxy Watch models are discounted on Amazon, and you can save up to $100 if you act fast. Of course, before you part with your hard-earned cash, check out our full reviews of the said smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium


The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the best you can get from the Korean company. It boasts a premium design, health and fitness tracking capabilities, and some great productivity features. The LTE version allows for taking calls without a smartphone, and if you want an alternative to the Apple Watch, it doesn’t get any closer than this. The Titanium version of the Galaxy Watch 3 gets the biggest discount right now (click on the widget to get the updated price).

It’s the best version of them all, too - sporting military-grade durability - MIL-STD-810G against a subset of 10 specific conditions, Including drops from 4.9 feet, extreme temperatures, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters.

Read the full Galaxy Watch 3 review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2


The second iteration of the Active series comes with the same stylish design and great performance as its predecessor. It sits very comfortably on the wrist, the always-on screen is great, and using it with a leather strap brings a lot of style to the table.

Like all Samsung devices, the display is gorgeous and the battery life is amazing - you can get up to 5 days. There are a variety of workouts that you can start manually: arm curls, arm extensions, back extensions, bench press, burpees, circuit training, crunches, deadlifts, ellipticals, exercise bikes, and more. Sleep tracking is also on board, so you’re getting a good package, especially for the money.

Read the full Galaxy Watch Active 2 review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active


You can get all the style and some of the bells and whistles of the Active 2 if you opt for its predecessor. The price is great on this model right now - you can get one for as low as $139. And for that kind of money you get automatic detection of 6 exercises, sleep tracking, great battery life, and the same stylish and sleek design.

