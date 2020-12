Save up to $100 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium





Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2





Samsung Galaxy Watch Active





The last two months were a bit crazy with all the shopping events but the holiday season is not over yet. If you’re still looking for a good Christmas present for you or your family, getting a smartwatch can be a safe and thoughtful choice. These things are not only very high-tech and can do a ton of things, but they’re also pretty and a great accessory no matter if you’re tech-savvy or not.Today nearly all Samsung Galaxy Watch models are discounted on Amazon, and you can save up to $100 if you act fast. Of course, before you part with your hard-earned cash, check out our full reviews of the said smartwatches.The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the best you can get from the Korean company. It boasts a premium design, health and fitness tracking capabilities, and some great productivity features. The LTE version allows for taking calls without a smartphone, and if you want an alternative to the Apple Watch , it doesn’t get any closer than this. The Titanium version of the Galaxy Watch 3 gets the biggest discount right now (click on the widget to get the updated price).It’s the best version of them all, too - sporting military-grade durability - MIL-STD-810G against a subset of 10 specific conditions, Including drops from 4.9 feet, extreme temperatures, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. The watch is also water-resistant up to 50 meters.The second iteration of the Active series comes with the same stylish design and great performance as its predecessor. It sits very comfortably on the wrist, the always-on screen is great, and using it with a leather strap brings a lot of style to the table.Like all Samsung devices, the display is gorgeous and the battery life is amazing - you can get up to 5 days. There are a variety of workouts that you can start manually: arm curls, arm extensions, back extensions, bench press, burpees, circuit training, crunches, deadlifts, ellipticals, exercise bikes, and more. Sleep tracking is also on board, so you’re getting a good package, especially for the money.You can get all the style and some of the bells and whistles of the Active 2 if you opt for its predecessor. The price is great on this model right now - you can get one for as low as $139. And for that kind of money you get automatic detection of 6 exercises, sleep tracking, great battery life, and the same stylish and sleek design.