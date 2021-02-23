Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Samsung's Health app will no longer support older Galaxy smartphones

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 23, 2021, 9:38 PM
Samsung discreetly informed customers who are using its Health app that they will need to upgrade to a new Galaxy device if they want to continue to take advantage of everything that the app has to offer.

According to a screenshot obtained by SamMobile, starting March 23, Samsung Health will no longer be available on Android OS 7.0 Nougat or lower. Those who own old Galaxy phones and tablets will have to upgrade to a new version of Android to keep using Samsung Health or switch to a newer phone.

Bear in mind though that even if you have an old Galaxy device and you're not willing to upgrade to a newer one for just one app, you will still be able to use Samsung Health, it's just that you “will only be able to use limited services and features without further support.”

Samsung also advises Health users to backup their data regularly to prevent any data loss. Of course, it's the data related to the Health app that Samsung is referring to, not your data stored on the phone.

