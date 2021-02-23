Samsung's Health app will no longer support older Galaxy smartphones
SamMobile, starting March 23, Samsung Health will no longer be available on Android OS 7.0 Nougat or lower. Those who own old Galaxy phones and tablets will have to upgrade to a new version of Android to keep using Samsung Health or switch to a newer phone.
Samsung also advises Health users to backup their data regularly to prevent any data loss. Of course, it's the data related to the Health app that Samsung is referring to, not your data stored on the phone.