Samsung, we want a Galaxy S25 Pro, not a Galaxy S25 Slim
iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S24 | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The Galaxy S25 Slim may not live up to its name.
You'd expect a phone with the "Slim" moniker to be noticeably thin. However, Samsung's rumored Slim model is only expected to be a paltry 0.8mm thinner than the standard Galaxy S25 variant. Sure, there's only so much heft you can shave off a phone without compromising on the core specs, but the Galaxy S25 Slim's render has got me thinking whether Samsung is making an unnecessary addition to its lineup.
You know that saying meme about not making it obvious that you copied an idea? Well maybe in this instance, if Samsung is going to mimic Apple by introducing a thin model, perhaps it should actually take inspiration from the iPhone 17 Air, which reports say is going to be 5.5mm thick.
"Hey, can I copy your homework?" "Yeah but change it a bit so it's not obvious you copied"
Samsung probably didn't want to sacrifice specs to make the Galaxy S25 Slim noticeably thinner. Current reports suggest that the phone may look indistinguishable from the Galaxy S25 Plus. So much for a thin model.
There's more to the story
While Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S25 Slim during Wednesday's Unpacked event, it may not be available in two of the world's biggest smartphone markets - the US and China.
Moreover, this fourth Galaxy S series model may not even be called Slim at all. According to leaker Evan Blass, this variant will be positioned above the Galaxy S25 Plus but below the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Plot twist - the fourth Galaxy S25 model may not be called the S25 Slim.
Judging by Samsung's recent naming practice, the device may end up being called the Galaxy S25 Special Edition. Like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it may have the same 200MP primary camera as the S series Ultra model.
In some ways, it might be a watered-down version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung should have gone a step further to make it the iPhone Pro of of its flagship lineup.
Samsung should have equipped the Galaxy S25 Slim/Special Edition with a S Pen
Samsung's Ultra models and Apple's iPhone Pro models tend to do better than the standard flagship models. At a starting price of $1,299.99, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is not for everyone. While the Galaxy S25 Slim/SE's 200MP primary camera may be reason enough for many people to buy it, Samsung should have considered adding either S Pen support or a fourth camera to create a clear differentiation between it and the standard models.
The South Korean giant probably didn't want to dilute the Galaxy S25 Ultra's appeal by equipping another model with a quad-camera system and stylus, but such a model could have been a direct competitor to Apple's iPhone Pro models.
As things stand now, the Galaxy S25 Slim is a confusing proposition. Stylus support or a periscope camera could have broadened its appeal.
