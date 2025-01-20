Samsung, we want a Galaxy S25 Pro, not a Galaxy S25 Slim

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Articles Android Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim
iPhone 16 Pro and Galaxy S24 | Image Credit - PhoneArena

The Galaxy S25 Slim may not live up to its name. 

You'd expect a phone with the "Slim" moniker to be noticeably thin. However, Samsung's rumored Slim model is only expected to be a paltry 0.8mm thinner than the standard Galaxy S25 variant. Sure, there's only so much heft you can shave off a phone without compromising on the core specs, but the Galaxy S25 Slim's render has got me thinking whether Samsung is making an unnecessary addition to its lineup.

"Hey, can I copy your homework?" "Yeah but change it a bit so it's not obvious you copied"


You know that saying meme about not making it obvious that you copied an idea? Well maybe in this instance, if Samsung is going to mimic Apple by introducing a thin model, perhaps it should actually take inspiration from the iPhone 17 Air, which reports say is going to be 5.5mm thick.

Samsung probably didn't want to sacrifice specs to make the Galaxy S25 Slim noticeably thinner. Current reports suggest that the phone may look indistinguishable from the Galaxy S25 Plus. So much for a thin model.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra without any strings at the Samsung Store! By doing so, you receive a $50 Samsung Credit, plus additional savings of up to $1,250! Additionally, you get a chance to win $5,000!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today to receive a $50 Samsung Credit. You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one, plus a chance to win $5,000! Don't miss out on Samsung's no-strings-attached reservation campaign.
Reserve at Samsung

There's more to the story


While Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S25 Slim during Wednesday's Unpacked event, it may not be available in two of the world's biggest smartphone markets - the US and China.

Moreover, this fourth Galaxy S series model may not even be called Slim at all. According to leaker Evan Blass, this variant will be positioned above the Galaxy S25 Plus but below the Galaxy S25 Ultra.



Judging by Samsung's recent naming practice, the device may end up being called the Galaxy S25 Special Edition. Like the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, it may have the same 200MP primary camera as the S series Ultra model.

In some ways, it might be a watered-down version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Samsung should have gone a step further to make it the iPhone Pro of of its flagship lineup. 

Samsung should have equipped the Galaxy S25 Slim/Special Edition with a S Pen


Samsung's Ultra models and Apple's iPhone Pro models tend to do better than the standard flagship models. At a starting price of $1,299.99, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is not for everyone. While the Galaxy S25 Slim/SE's 200MP primary camera may be reason enough for many people to buy it, Samsung should have considered adding either S Pen support or a fourth camera to create a clear differentiation between it and the standard models.

Recommended Stories
The South Korean giant probably didn't want to dilute the Galaxy S25 Ultra's appeal by equipping another model with a quad-camera system and stylus, but such a model could have been a direct competitor to Apple's iPhone Pro models.

As things stand now, the Galaxy S25 Slim is a confusing proposition. Stylus support or a periscope camera could have broadened its appeal.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless