iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

Samsung outperforms Apple in Q3 2020, Xiaomi posts a record growth

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Dec 01, 2020, 2:31 AM
Samsung outperforms Apple in Q3 2020, Xiaomi posts a record growth
The year 2020 is finally coming to an end and it’s safe to say that it’s been a difficult time for everyone. According to the latest Gartner report, things are beginning to improve in the smartphone market, though.

Samsung sold 80.8 million units in the third quarter of the year, twice as many as its fierce rival Apple (40.5). The Korean giant was one of the two smartphone vendors that experienced growth (2.2 percent) while Apple sales declined by 0.6 percent compared to the last period.



Xiaomi seems to enjoy a great deal of momentum - the Chinese brand posted a record growth of 34.9 percent, securing a 12.1 percent market share and stealing the third place from Apple. OPPO is the next far-east threat but the vendor is still 2.6 percent behind in fifth place.

Overall, 2020 was a difficult year for smartphone sales, After two consecutive quarters of a decline of 20 percent. The market shows signs of recovery but the situation is quite uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming possibility of new lockdowns.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best phone of 2020: cast your vote here!
Popular stories
Several new sources say the Galaxy Note may be discontinued in 2021
Popular stories
Samsung said to be planning big price cuts for 5G Galaxy S21 series
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung reportedly begins efforts to reduce market share of the Galaxy Note series
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Cyber Monday deals include free iPhone
Popular stories
Google just gave Pixel owners a huge reason to upgrade to Pixel 4a (5G) this Black Friday
Popular stories
Snapdragon 888 is official, Galaxy S21's chipset beats the iPhone 12 in key 5G specs
Popular stories
Android 11 update with One UI 3.0 beta released for Galaxy S10 and S10+

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless