Samsung outperforms Apple in Q3 2020, Xiaomi posts a record growth

The year 2020 is finally coming to an end and it’s safe to say that it’s been a difficult time for everyone. According to the latest Gartner report , things are beginning to improve in the smartphone market, though.Samsung sold 80.8 million units in the third quarter of the year, twice as many as its fierce rival Apple (40.5). The Korean giant was one of the two smartphone vendors that experienced growth (2.2 percent) while Apple sales declined by 0.6 percent compared to the last period.Xiaomi seems to enjoy a great deal of momentum - the Chinese brand posted a record growth of 34.9 percent, securing a 12.1 percent market share and stealing the third place from Apple. OPPO is the next far-east threat but the vendor is still 2.6 percent behind in fifth place.Overall, 2020 was a difficult year for smartphone sales, After two consecutive quarters of a decline of 20 percent. The market shows signs of recovery but the situation is quite uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming possibility of new lockdowns.