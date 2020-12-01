Samsung outperforms Apple in Q3 2020, Xiaomi posts a record growth
Xiaomi seems to enjoy a great deal of momentum - the Chinese brand posted a record growth of 34.9 percent, securing a 12.1 percent market share and stealing the third place from Apple. OPPO is the next far-east threat but the vendor is still 2.6 percent behind in fifth place.
Overall, 2020 was a difficult year for smartphone sales, After two consecutive quarters of a decline of 20 percent. The market shows signs of recovery but the situation is quite uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the looming possibility of new lockdowns.