Samsung offering biggest Galaxy S23 Plus discount to date with zero strings attached

Samsung's impressive Galaxy S23 Plus has crashed to its lowest price ever on Samsung.

At its starting price of $999.99, the Galaxy S23 Plus was already one of the best Android phones around. And at its new price of $699.99, the phone is an easy pick for anyone looking for a high-end phone.

The phone sports a large 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen and is comfortable to hold, thanks to its rounded corners. It's powered by a customer version of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and has a healthy 8GB of RAM. Performance is zippy and you can bounce between multiple apps without any delay. 

Galaxy S23 Plus 256GB

6.6 inches 120Hz screen | Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 50MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x cameras | 4,700mAh battery | 45W charging
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

The phone has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10MP telephoto unit with 3x optical zoom. It churns out beautiful photos with vibrant colors and though you may be tempted to spend more on pricier phones known for their camera chops, chances are that you will be perfectly happy with the Galaxy S23 Plus' camera. When there is sufficient light, it produces photos that are nearly indistinguishable from those taken from the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Apple iPhone 14 Pro.

Moving on, the phone packs a 4,700mAh battery and will easily last you a day and a half. It supports 45W fast charging, as well as 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. 

The device has been promised four operating system upgrades and five years of security support, so it will easily last you until 2028.

Grab this $300 discount if you want a premium Android phone with more features than the OnePlus 11, which costs $699, and faster performance and better battery life than the Pixel 7 Pro, which retails for $899.

The best part of the deal is that there are no strings attached, so you won't have to go through the hassle of trading in a phone or committing to a carrier plan.
