Samsung might not release a 4G variant of the Galaxy S21 FE after all

Just a few days ago, a report coming from a Dutch Samsung blog stated that Samsung could be potentially planning to release a cheaper 4G version of the Galaxy S21 FE this year. The folks at Mysmartprice, however, have discovered that this might just have been nothing more than a rumor.

If we look at the list with Google Play Supported devices, it is clear as day that the model number SM-G990B2, which was previously thought to be for said 4G S21 FE, is actually for the 5G enabled S21 FE that is already out and available.



This discovery almost completely debunks the aforementioned rumor, given that there is now no correlation between the model number and a new Galaxy phone. However, we could leave some small space for a surprise from Samsung, as it is not completely certain if the company will release a Galaxy S22 FE phone in the future.

A refresher on the Galaxy S21 FE


The Galaxy S21 FE had what you would call a rough launch. It was massively delayed and did not do much to justify its price, especially when the regular S21 had better specs and could be found for the same money in one of the regular sales throughout the year.

Nevertheless, deals also affect the S21 FE, so it still makes complete sense to opt for one if you find it with at least a $100 discount, if not even more. It comes with great performance, an impressive camera system, and an amazingly smooth and punchy screen. Not to mention the promised three years of major software updates and another extra year of security patches.

Let’s hope that despite the recent rumors, Samsung decides to keep the Galaxy Fan Edition series alive, and we get to see more of these bang-for-your-buck buddies in the future.
