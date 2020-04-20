Samsung no longer syncing keyboard data between Galaxy devices
It's unclear why Samsung decided to remove this feature from Galaxy devices and informed users of the change only after it started to remove the data. SamMobile reported on the matter one day before Samsung confirmed the change, which is already in effect since April 13.
We regret to inform you that as of April 13, the sync feature for keyboard data will no longer be available. The keyboard data sync feature of Samsung Cloud will end, and all your synced keyboard data will be deleted from Samsung Cloud.
Syncing keyboard data in Samsung Cloud made switching to a new Galaxy device a much smoother experience since all words and settings would be saved in the cloud and transferred on the new device.