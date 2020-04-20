Samsung Android Apps

Samsung no longer syncing keyboard data between Galaxy devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 20, 2020, 1:51 PM
Samsung no longer syncing keyboard data between Galaxy devices
Samsung recently confirmed that its keyboard will stop syncing data and store it on Samsung Cloud. The information comes a few days after the South Korean company started to delete synced keyboard data from Samsung Cloud.

It's unclear why Samsung decided to remove this feature from Galaxy devices and informed users of the change only after it started to remove the data. SamMobile reported on the matter one day before Samsung confirmed the change, which is already in effect since April 13.

Over the weekend, the South Korean giant posted a notification in the Samsung Cloud app letting users know that their keyboard data will no longer be synced and stored in the cloud.

We regret to inform you that as of April 13, the sync feature for keyboard data will no longer be available. The keyboard data sync feature of Samsung Cloud will end, and all your synced keyboard data will be deleted from Samsung Cloud.

Syncing keyboard data in Samsung Cloud made switching to a new Galaxy device a much smoother experience since all words and settings would be saved in the cloud and transferred on the new device.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
Full Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 display specs reveal a number of major upgrades
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
New iPad Air with in-screen Touch ID, slim bezels coming September; budget iPad too
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
The LG Velvet 5G looks gorgeous in this official video
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra official cases review
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Strong demand for the second-gen Apple iPhone SE pushes some shipping dates back to May 13th
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Apple's new iPhone SE is up for pre-order: here's where and the best deals available today
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details

Popular stories

Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Huge iPhone 12 Pro Max 5G design leak reveals a ton of new details
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro 5G image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Meet DISH, the new Sprint, can it compete with T-Mobile on 5G plans?
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
Research firm explains why Apple iPhone users need to delete these iOS apps immediately!
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
T-Mobile says that it is now experiencing "the new normal" as 5G era beckons
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory
Hands-on video showcases stunning OnePlus 8 Pro 5G display in all its 120Hz glory

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless