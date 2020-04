Samsung no longer syncing keyboard data between Galaxy devices

Syncing keyboard data in Samsung Cloud made switching to a new Galaxy device a much smoother experience since all words and settings would be saved in the cloud and transferred on the new device.

Samsung recently confirmed that its keyboard will stop syncing data and store it on Samsung Cloud. The information comes a few days after the South Korean company started to delete synced keyboard data from Samsung Cloud.It's unclear why Samsung decided to remove this feature from Galaxy devices and informed users of the change only after it started to remove the data. SamMobile reported on the matter one day before Samsung confirmed the change, which is already in effect since April 13.Over the weekend, the South Korean giant posted a notification in the Samsung Cloud app letting users know that their keyboard data will no longer be synced and stored in the cloud.