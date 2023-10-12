Samsung holds the throne on Forbes' list of World's Best Employers
To pinpoint companies offering a positive work environment, Forbes joined forces with market research firm Statista for its seventh annual World’s Best Employers list.
Recently, Forbes (via Android Headlines) unveiled the 2023 edition, with Samsung clinching the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. The Korean tech giant outpaced others, with Microsoft securing second place, followed by Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and Apple in the fourth spot.
The rankings stem from surveys of over 170,000 employees across 50 countries at multinational corporations and institutions. Participants were quizzed on whether they'd recommend their company to family or friends and asked to rate employers on criteria like talent development, remote work options, parental leave, diversity, work-life balance, and pride in the company's products or services.
Samsung, with a global workforce of 270,372 across all sites, stands as the largest employer among the top five. This highlights the company's success in keeping its employees content with facilities and growth opportunities. The Korean firm encourages employees to work on unique product ideas alongside their regular tasks, supporting them financially to bring these ideas to life.
Forbes’ 2023 World’s Best Employers list is prominently tech-driven. However, notable tech players lag behind, with Amazon at 38th place and Meta trailing at 98th.
Another recent study showed that the world's top-rated CEOs are also part of the tech industry, with Jensen Huang, the CEO of NVIDIA, leading the list and Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, taking fourth place. Apparently, in 2023, the fourth place is reserved for the Cupertino-based tech giant.
Samsung's consistent reign began in 2020 when it surpassed Alphabet and maintained its lead. Alphabet had previously topped the charts for three consecutive years.
Ratings extended to companies within their industries and countries. Scores were codified into a system, and the top 700 companies made the final list, spanning 43 countries.
