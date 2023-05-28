Samsung hacks a hefty amount off the vastly capable Galaxy S22 Ultra

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Android Deals
A good phone should last you a long time, be multipurpose, and shouldn't feel restrictive. If you agree, firstly hi five! And secondly, there are not many phones that fit the description. The good news is that one of the handful of phones that meet the criteria - the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - is on sale.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra was easily one of the best phones of 2022 and it's even easier to recommend today as it's on sale.

The phone flaunts a large 6.8 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a quad camera array (108MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP 3x telephoto + 10MP 10x periscope), a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 45W fast charging.

Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB 128GB

6.8 inches 120Hz OLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 108MP + 12MP + 10MP 3x + 10MP 10x cameras | 5,000mAh battery | S Pen
$250 off (21%)
$949 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

It's also the only premium conventional smartphone to come with a stylus. Productivity junkies will also appreciate the DeX and Link to Windows features.

The screen is gorgeous and the only other phone that matches the phone's zoom capabilities is the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199.99 but Samsung has currently discounted it by $250, so it can be yours for $949.99. In contrast, the new Galaxy S23 Ultra is selling for $1199.99.

Granted, the Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200MP camera that will capture details that most people don't care about and a faster chip, but it's not necessarily worth $250 more, especially if you don't want to spend more than $1,000 on a phone.

Despite being a year old, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy today and most 2023 handsets are not as capable as it. Go for it if you want a feature-packed phone with an excellent camera and long software support that you won't need to replace for at least the next four years.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless