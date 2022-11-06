Samsung drops more hints of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition
Foldables are often regarded as these cutting-edge pieces of technology that only the most devout of smartphone enthusiasts seem to cherish, but this is just part of the story. Clamshell-style foldables, in particular, are not merely sophisticated handsets in their own right, but also true fashion pieces.
Looking to build upon the Galaxy Z Flip’s status as the premier fashion-forward smartphone, the Korean tech giant has teamed up with one of the biggest names in haute couture - Maison Margiela. The collaboration is set to produce an exclusive Maison Margiela edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Samsung has shared a photo of the silhouette of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, decorated with the MM code. The number 11 is circled, which confirms the Flip’s status as an accessory (for reference, each number in the MM Code refers to a particular product line, with 11 reserved for accessories).
Samsung has shared other photos on Instagram, showcasing the brand’s iconic stitches and the numeric ring as well. All in all, this seems to be one of Samsung’s most extensive collaborations to date.
It should be noted that the Korean tech giant has released a number of limited-edition versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (and the Flip 3 before it) in the past. Almost none, however, made it out of South Korean.
This time it looks like Sammy is playing a different game. With a partner like Maison Margiela this is to be expected. The Maison Margiela edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is set to debut this month. A probable launch date, given the emphasis on the number 11, is November 11th.
Through foldable screen technology, modern smartphones have managed to tap into the iconic designs from the past and the flip phone seems to be in vogue once again - some decades later. Samsung seems to have identified this trend and is doing its best to make the most out of it.
