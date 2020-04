Like Apple, Samsung may also use BOE's OLED screens for some of its smartphones

Yesterday, we reported that Chinese company Beijing Oriental Electronics (BOE) is developing an under-screen version of Touch ID, and is looking to replace Samsung as Apple's source of OLED panels for the Cupertino company's 5G 2020 iPhones.Now, according to market research firm DSCC (via SamMobile ), Samsung may also be turning to BOE for its upcoming Galaxy S and Galaxy A models. The South Korean giant is reportedly in talks with the Chinese OLED screen maker to source flexible 6.67-inch displays for at least one Galaxy S21 smartphone model. In addition, the upcoming flagship Galaxy A91 is too rumored to feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED panel by BOE, with the panel expected to have an Infinity-U cutout for the selfie camera.And as Apple is looking to be less reliant on rival smartphone company Samsung for its displays, both companies are facing tough times due to global smartphone shipments dropping by 15% Samsung has reportedly lowered its internal smartphone shipment forecasts for the year, one of the reasons likely being the poor reception of the Galaxy S20 . Unless the COVID-19 situation improves, expensive flagship smartphones are likely to continue not selling as well as predicted, due to many families facing financial uncertainty.BOE itself was founded in 1993, and in recent years has become the world's largest LCD TV screen maker, overtaking LG Display. The company has also produced AMOLED smartphone displays for the likes of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the foldable Huawei Mate X . BOE has already replaced LG Display as an OLED supplier for LG smartphones as of 2020, and, as previously mentioned, is looking to replace Samsung as Apple's supplier, in addition to providing displays for certain Samsung smartphones, if the rumors are correct.