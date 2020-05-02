Samsung Coronavirus

As the coronavirus curve flattens in South Korea, Samsung abandons plan to relocate phone production

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 02, 2020, 1:19 PM
As the coronavirus curve flattens in South Korea, Samsung abandons plan to relocate phone production
Samsung’s South Korean Gumi plant, where its premium phones like the Galaxy Z Flip are manufactured, was temporarily shut down after a worker tested positive for COVID-19. Later on, it was rumored that the company might shift some smartphone production to Vietnam, to ensure supply remains steady.
  
Back in March, it was reported that the demand for Galaxy Z Flip is higher than expected, with indications that the delivery dates have slipped. This explains why Samsung was eager to not let anything get in the way of production.

South Korea is beating the coronavirus

 
As the situation improves in South Korea, the company has reversed course. Thursday was the first day when the country reported no new domestic cases for the first time since February. On the other hand, the situation remains grim elsewhere.
 
Not only is Samsung not planning to relocate production to Vietnam from South Korea, but it is also apparently going to bring some manufacturing from Europe and the US to its home country.
 
It is also worth mentioning that according to most estimates, sales of Samsung phones have suffered because of the coronavirus. The company has apparently scaled back production by more than 50 percent.
 
Thus, even though Samsung might have the supply-side elements under control, demand poses a bigger threat now. The situation is expected to worsen this quarter, before heading towards recovery in the second half of the year.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
The Apple Watch Series 6 could boast these major upgrades and killer new features
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Apple reports lower iPhone sales than expected for the fiscal second quarter
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 lineup pictured in beautiful design renders
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 rumor review: 5G, massive camera, no notch?
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
How will COVID-19 impact the future of the smartphone industry: round table
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models
Samsung reports declining smartphone sales, improved profit on the back of 5G models

Popular stories

Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Here's when T-Mobile might kill off the Sprint brand and what that means for 5G-hungry users
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G
LG Velvet vs Motorola Edge vs Google Pixel 5, battle of the affordable 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless