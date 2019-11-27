Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung expands PlayGalaxy Link to more Galaxy smartphones and countries

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 27, 2019, 1:19 AM
Samsung expands PlayGalaxy Link to more Galaxy smartphones and countries
Unveiled along with the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung timidly debuted PlayGalaxy Link, its game streaming service, back in September, but only in the United States and South Korea. Also, PlayGalaxy Link supports just two smartphones, the Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series.

Today, Samsung announced the PlayGalaxy Link Beta app is available in the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy, France, Singapore, Russia, and the Netherlands, in addition to the US and South Korea.

Also, starting next month, the streaming service will be available on additional smartphones like the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S9, Note 9 and Galaxy A90. Samsung mentions the PlayGalaxy Link app should be available for download on these devices in early December, so exact dates may vary.



The PlayGalaxy Link app on the Note 10 and Galaxy S10 lets you connect to your PC using Wi-Fi or mobile data (4G/5G) and start playing. The app uses our computer to stream games, which means the processing is done on your home computer. This means that the better the specs your computer has, the better your PlayGalaxy Link experience will be.

Keep in mind that for a better experience, you should connect wired or Bluetooth-enabled controllers to your smartphone, although the one offered by Samsung can only be purchased in the US and South Korea through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program.

