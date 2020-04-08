Navigate your Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or your Note 10+ with a virtual cursor with this app by Samsung

Samsung Software updates Apps

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 08, 2020, 8:16 AM
Samsung has been trying to make it easier for people to use the bigger screens on modern smartphones with one hand, still making it comfortable. With its new devices, it has introduced its One UI 2.1, which concentrates all controls for the phone in the lower part of the screen to make things easier.

Now, XDA Developers informs us about a new feature that Samsung is offering to its users. It’s a part of the update for the module One Hand Operation +. For those of you who don’t know, this is a very useful app, developed by Samsung, which allows a wide array of gestures to control the phone, with a navigation panel, which can be made transparent.



The new update will feature a “Virtual Cursor” that will improve reachability all over the big screen, for easier one-hand use. This option is very useful for users with the new Galaxy S20 Ultra, with its big 6.9 inch screen, or the Galaxy Note 10+, with its 6.3 inch display.



The newest version of the One Hand Operation + app is v3.2.43 and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Samsung Galaxy Store.

