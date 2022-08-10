 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Size Comparison - PhoneArena
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Size Comparison

Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Size Comparison
The king of foldables is back. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is finally here and it offers the best of what foldables are capable of. And while the foldable form factor has come a long way since it made its debut, it is still a rather unconventional approach at smartphone design. This is why even a task as simple as comparing a foldable in terms of size is no easy feat. 

At any rate, this is our attempt. Below, we have stacked the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 against the competition in an effort to see how it measures up. Naturally, we will first see how it fares against its foldable brethren, before we transition to the more difficult task of trying to compare it with plain ordinary smartphones. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs other foldable smartphones


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Dimensions

6.23 x 5.04 x 0.25 inches

158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm

Weight

9.56 oz (271 g)

Huawei Mate X2
Huawei Mate X2
Dimensions

6.37 x 5.74 x 0.32 inches

161.8 x 145.8 x 8.2 mm

Weight

10.41 oz (295 g)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.83 x 0.27 inches

165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Comparing the Fold 4 to other foldables on the market is rather straight-forward. The most obvious parallel is the one between the Fold 4 and its predecessor, the Fold 3. The Fold 4 is slightly smaller in virtually all aspects. Because of the slight adjustments in the aspect ratio, the Fold 4 is less taller and less narrower than the Fold 3, while maintaining virtually the same amount of screen real estate. It should be noted that all of the foldables listed, barring the Flip 4, are by no means compact. 

The two Folds and the Huawei Mate X2, perhaps the closest you can get to a non-Samsung alternative to the Fold, are all bulky, thick phones. Their cover screens are similarly-sized, and the inner displays are also nearly the same in terms of dimensions. It should be noted that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most compact out of the bunch... relatively speaking, of course. 

If you are looking for portability, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is easily the foldable you should be setting your sights on. When unfolded its dimensions are comparable to that of an ordinary phone (albeit being significantly taller and narrower). When it is folded, it is one of the most pocket-friendly smartphones on the market. But then again, the Fold and the Flip are not playing in the same league, so comparing their portability is not particularly fair. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs other Android smartphones  


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.08 oz (229 g)

Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Dimensions

6.2 x 2.98 x 0.3 inches

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (196 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Now we have pitted the Z Fold 4 against some of the biggest (and best) Android smartphones on the market. Firstly, we will look at how they compare when the Fold 4 is folded. The outer screen of the Fold 4 is both shorter and narrower than the displays of the S22 Ultra, S22+ and Pixel 6 Pro. In terms of sheer inches, the outer display comes close, but the abnormal aspect ratio means that the screen is actually quite smaller than the ones found on the other devices. 

When you unfold the Fold 4, the opposite is the case. The 7.6" screen dwarfs even the display of the S22 Ultra, which is the biggest phone of the bunch. The funny things is that no matter how you look at it, the Fold 4 is simply not feasibly comparable to an ordinary smartphone, regardless of the size of the latter. On the Fold 4 you get 2 screens and neither of them look like a display you would find on a non-foldable device. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs iPhone alternatives


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Dimensions

6.11 x 5.12 x 0.25 inches

155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 mm

Weight

9.28 oz (263 g)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

Weight

8.47 oz (240 g)

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.3 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

Weight

6.14 oz (174 g)

See the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Apple iPhone 13 size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

Because we have yet to see a foldable iPhone, there is really no effective way to compare the Fold 4 to any iPhone. Much of what we discussed in the last section of the comparison holds true. When unfolded, the Fold 4 will be most physically similar to the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but that is by quite the stretch of imagination. When folded, the Fold 4 is more like the standard iPhone 13, with some heavy mental gymnastics, that is. But this really is like comparing Apple(s) to oranges. 
