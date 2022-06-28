Samsung's rugged Galaxy XCover 6 Pro with 5G leaks in full well ahead of its launch





Of course, a number of questions regarding the key specs and features of the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro remained unanswered, but if you expected that to be the case much longer, then you're probably not very familiar with the Twitter work of one Evan Blass.





5G, a 50MP main camera, 120Hz refresh rate, and a lot more





Gone are the days when rugged handsets were all about their ruggedness, packing modest internals into often grotesque bodies to survive the toughest conditions possible without breaking the bank.





Naturally, the XCover 6 Pro will not be quite as powerful as Samsung 's Galaxy S22-series high-enders, "settling" for an unnamed 6nm octa-core processor that nonetheless sounds like a massive upgrade over the 10nm Exynos 9611 found inside 2020's original XCover Pro and the 8nm Exynos 850 under the hood of the humbler overall 2021-released XCover 5









According to several previous rumors, what we're dealing with here is the same upper mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset powering the likes of the Galaxy A73 5G and Motorola Edge (2021) , and as "confirmed" today, the processor will be used at its full potential on the XCover 6 Pro, enabling 5G speeds in addition to Wi-Fi 6E technology.





If the 128GB internal storage + 6GB RAM combination doesn't impress you much, the 6.6-inch screen almost looks too good on paper by mid-end rugged standards, with not only FHD+ resolution but "up to" 120Hz refresh rate support as well.





The same goes for the 50MP primary shooter equipped with f/1.8 aperture, but predictably enough, the rest of the rear-facing camera setup is not that great, including just an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a flashlight.









While not exactly record-breakingly large, the 4,050mAh battery will certainly prove to be a key selling point, allowing users to easily remove and replace it when traveling or working outside of a "normal" office.

A couple of downsides and an unknown price point





With the 6.6-inch Galaxy S22+ tipping the scales at 195 grams while packing a 4,500mAh battery, you might not expect the Galaxy XCover 6 Pro to weigh 235 grams.





But that's only if you're not very familiar with rugged designs and the heft typically added by making a phone withstand water immersion, as well as dust, dirt, sand, extreme humidity, altitude, salt fog, vibration, and yes, even the occasional drop on a hard surface.









With all that in mind, we're sure you'll find it relatively easy to overlook not only the aforementioned weight number but also the 9.9mm waist and the outdated notch, the latter of which feels like a shocking downgrade from the trendy hole punch of the Galaxy XCover Pro.





There's obviously a (real) chance this compromise was made to reduce production costs, and with all of the above specs, as well as a good old fashioned headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and pre-loaded Android 12 software, this muscular bad boy would deliver pretty incredible value for your money at, say, $500. There's obviously a (real) chance this compromise was made to reduce production costs, and with all of the above specs, as well as a good old fashioned headphone jack, a microSD card slot, and pre-loaded Android 12 software, this muscular bad boy would deliver pretty incredible value for your money at, say, $500.





But the recommended price point is actually still under wraps, as is the commercial release date and... pretty much everything about the Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro also confirmed to be announced on July 13.