 Samsung rolling out Android 12 to Galaxy Tab Active 3 users in selected regions - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Samsung Tablets Software updates

Samsung rolling out Android 12 to Galaxy Tab Active 3 users in selected regions

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung rolling out Android 12 to Galaxy Tab Active 3 users in selected regions
Samsung has been very good at keeping its Android device up to date with the latest versions of the OS. There’s already a very long list of Samsung phones and tablets that have been updated to Android 12 since the beginning of the year, one that’s growing on a weekly basis.

The last addition to the list of Samsung devices eligible for Android 12 is the Galaxy Tab Active 3, one of the company’s few rugged tablets. Back in April 2021, we reported that the Galaxy Tab Active 3 is receiving the Android 11 update. One year later, the same tablet is getting another major OS update, Android 12.

As reported by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 users in Switzerland have been notified about the availability of the Android 12 update for their tablets. Featuring firmware version T575XXU3CVD1, the update includes the March security patch, as well as the new One UI 4.1.

Typically, it takes a few weeks for Samsung to make Android 12 updates available to a wider audience, so unless you live in Switzerland, there’s no way to tell when exactly you’ll be getting your Galaxy Tab Active 3 upgraded to Android 12. However, you can always check for it manually.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 specs
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 specs
$510 Special Samsung $490 Special Samsung $590 Dell
View more offers
  • Display 8.0 inches 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9810 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5050 mAh
  • OS Android 10
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Roku adds 16 new channels to its lineup in April, including kid-friendly entertainment
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Roku adds 16 new channels to its lineup in April, including kid-friendly entertainment
Percentage of teens looking to buy an iPhone is close to a record high
by Alan Friedman,  0
Percentage of teens looking to buy an iPhone is close to a record high
YouTube TV finally adds The Weather Channel and four other channels
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube TV finally adds The Weather Channel and four other channels
Amazon Music Unlimited’s monthly subscription price set to slightly increase
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Amazon Music Unlimited’s monthly subscription price set to slightly increase
Samsung reportedly pivots chip strategy; may take Apple's approach
by Anam Hamid,  0
Samsung reportedly pivots chip strategy; may take Apple's approach
Two new features rolling out to Pixel's At a Glance widget
by Alan Friedman,  0
Two new features rolling out to Pixel's At a Glance widget
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless