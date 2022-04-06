Samsung rolling out Android 12 to Galaxy Tab Active 3 users in selected regions

Samsung rolling out Android 12 to Galaxy Tab Active 3 users in selected regions0
The last addition to the list of Samsung devices eligible for Android 12 is the Galaxy Tab Active 3, one of the company’s few rugged tablets. Back in April 2021, we reported that the Galaxy Tab Active 3 is receiving the Android 11 update. One year later, the same tablet is getting another major OS update, Android 12.
As reported by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 users in Switzerland have been notified about the availability of the Android 12 update for their tablets. Featuring firmware version T575XXU3CVD1, the update includes the March security patch, as well as the new One UI 4.1.
Typically, it takes a few weeks for Samsung to make Android 12 updates available to a wider audience, so unless you live in Switzerland, there’s no way to tell when exactly you’ll be getting your Galaxy Tab Active 3 upgraded to Android 12. However, you can always check for it manually.
