Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ Android 10 beta commences across a few regions

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ have just joined Samsung's Android 10 beta program, but the highly-anticipate update is only available in a few countries for now. After allowing customers to test Android 10 on newer phones like Note 10 and Galaxy S10 , the South Korean company is adding the last year's flagships to the beta program. SamMobile reports Galaxy S9 /S9+ users in India and South Korea who signed up for the beta from the Samsung Members app have already started to receive an Android 10 beta build they can install on their phones.If you're living in one of these countries, you can enroll in the beta program using the Samsung Member app. After you receive your approval, you should be able to download Android 10 beta by heading to Setting / Software update and tapping Download and install.Make sure that you have enough free storage though since this is a sizeable update. The Android 10 beta for Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ weighs in at 1.9GB and brings One UI 2.0 along with loads of new features and improvements.Meanwhile, it looks like Samsung has revealed the Android 10 update roadmap for its smartphones, and the Galaxy S9/S9+ is said to receive the final version of the update sometime in April 2020. We're not sure how accurate is the information though, so we'll just have to wait for Samsung to confirm it.