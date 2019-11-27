Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ Android 10 beta commences across a few regions

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 27, 2019, 12:38 AM
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ have just joined Samsung's Android 10 beta program, but the highly-anticipate update is only available in a few countries for now. After allowing customers to test Android 10 on newer phones like Note 10 and Galaxy S10, the South Korean company is adding the last year's flagships to the beta program.

SamMobile reports Galaxy S9/S9+ users in India and South Korea who signed up for the beta from the Samsung Members app have already started to receive an Android 10 beta build they can install on their phones.

If you're living in one of these countries, you can enroll in the beta program using the Samsung Member app. After you receive your approval, you should be able to download Android 10 beta by heading to Setting / Software update and tapping Download and install.

Make sure that you have enough free storage though since this is a sizeable update. The Android 10 beta for Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ weighs in at 1.9GB and brings One UI 2.0 along with loads of new features and improvements.

Meanwhile, it looks like Samsung has revealed the Android 10 update roadmap for its smartphones, and the Galaxy S9/S9+ is said to receive the final version of the update sometime in April 2020. We're not sure how accurate is the information though, so we'll just have to wait for Samsung to confirm it.
Related phones

Galaxy S9
Samsung Galaxy S9 OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.0 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 5.8" 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh(31h talk time)
Galaxy S9+
Samsung Galaxy S9+ OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.0 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 9 Reviews
  • Display 6.2" 1440 x 2960 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh(35h talk time)

