Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ Android 10 beta commences across a few regions
SamMobile reports Galaxy S9/S9+ users in India and South Korea who signed up for the beta from the Samsung Members app have already started to receive an Android 10 beta build they can install on their phones.
Make sure that you have enough free storage though since this is a sizeable update. The Android 10 beta for Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+ weighs in at 1.9GB and brings One UI 2.0 along with loads of new features and improvements.
Meanwhile, it looks like Samsung has revealed the Android 10 update roadmap for its smartphones, and the Galaxy S9/S9+ is said to receive the final version of the update sometime in April 2020. We're not sure how accurate is the information though, so we'll just have to wait for Samsung to confirm it.
