Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim would one-up the iPhone Air camera set







What's special about it is that it is much thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , design to battle the formidable competition of Chinese phone makers which are coming up with foldables like the Magic V3 that is sub-5mm thin when opened, and comes with better specs.







Something similar is in play with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim since it scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2025 or a quarter before Apple's own rumored iPhone 17 Air elegance hits the shelves.







The iPhone Air, however, will take the place there is now occupied by the iPhone Plus series, meaning that it won't have the best screen, processor, or camera set in the series. Those will be reserved for the iPhone Pro models. Since the iPhone Plus line isn't selling very well, Apple reportedly decided to rework its design in a slimmer, svelter Air form to set it further apart from the rest of the iPhone 17 series, bump the price, and potentially increase sales.







We'll see if the strategy succeeds, but Samsung is reportedly preparing to one-up the iPhone Air not only in the processing department, as the S25 Slim will allegedly sport the top-shelf Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like the S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, but also make no compromises with the camera kit, unlike the iPhone Air.





According to leakster Ice Universe , the S25 Slim will be coming with an "Ultra" camera when it's released in Q2, though it doesn't become clear if that means it will feature the Galaxy S25 Ultra 's main camera, its optical zoom kit, the whole set, or something else altogether.





Apart from a thinner, svelter design, Samsung also upgraded the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition camera to the 200MP main sensor borrowed from the S24 Ultra, so slapping an Ultra camera kit in the S25 Slim, whatever that means, would be completely in sync with the areas it is seeking to upgrade while on the exclusive thin phone spree it is embarking on.