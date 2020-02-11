Not all Galaxy S20 phones are equal when it comes to 5G
A major point during the presentation was 5G, which all three models now support as standard, no more dedicated 5G models. One thing that wasn’t made clear during the event, however, was that not all three phones will be able to give you the same 5G experience, in case you live in an area that has coverage.
If you’re not familiar with the caveats of 5G, generally it’s separated into two spectrums: below 6GHz (hence the name Sub-6) and above 24GHz, the latter commonly referred to as mmWave (because that’s how short the waves are).
With mmWave it’s quite the opposite. That’s where the fantastic, download-a-movie-in-seconds speeds are but they come with a major disadvantage: a window, or even tree leaves and branches can block the signal, making your phone quickly switch back to 4G.
This is why carriers want to pepper cities with 5G antennas, so there’s always at least one that has a direct view of your phone when you’re outside.
Of course, 5G might not be important to you right now, but if you’re planning to hold on to your phone for a few years, this slight difference might prove to be significant. So, if you're picking up an S20, choose carefully!
