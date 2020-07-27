Samsung Android

Samsung's newly unveiled Galaxy M01 Core runs Android 10 Go Edition

Jul 27, 2020, 10:38 PM
With the launch of the Galaxy M01 Core, Samsung now has three Galaxy M01 smartphones available on the market. All three – Galaxy M01, Galaxy M01s, and Galaxy M01 Core have been introduced in 2020 in different markets.

The most recent one, Galaxy M01 Core will be available for purchase in India starting July 29. At just $75, this might be the cheapest Samsung smartphone available in India. Customers will be able to choose from three color options: black, blue, and red. Samsung will sell two variants of the Galaxy M01 Core in India, the 1/16GB that costs $75 (INR 5,500) and a slightly better 2/32GB model priced at $85 (INR 6,500).

According to Google's ruling, all smartphones that pack 1GB RAM should run Android 10 Go Edition, and the Galaxy M01 Core falls under that category. As you can imagine, the Galaxy M01 Core is not about specs, so don't expect anything over the top.

Samsung's Galaxy M01 Core features a small 5.3-inch HD+ display, a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor, as well as an 8-megapixel main camera. The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

No NFC (Near Field Communication) is available, but you get LTE support and other basic connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. We're quite sure the M01 Core won't be available outside India, but the phone might be “ported” to other countries under different names and with slightly changed specs.

