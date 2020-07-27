Samsung's newly unveiled Galaxy M01 Core runs Android 10 Go Edition
According to Google's ruling, all smartphones that pack 1GB RAM should run Android 10 Go Edition, and the Galaxy M01 Core falls under that category. As you can imagine, the Galaxy M01 Core is not about specs, so don't expect anything over the top.
Samsung's Galaxy M01 Core features a small 5.3-inch HD+ display, a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor, as well as an 8-megapixel main camera. The phone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and sports a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.
No NFC (Near Field Communication) is available, but you get LTE support and other basic connectivity options like Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and 3.5mm audio jack. We're quite sure the M01 Core won't be available outside India, but the phone might be “ported” to other countries under different names and with slightly changed specs.