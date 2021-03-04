Samsung updates Galaxy Buds+ with a new feature, improvements

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 04, 2021, 6:14 PM
No matter what Samsung earbuds you bought in the last couple of years, you're covered when it comes to software updates. If it's the Galaxy Buds+ that you decided to buy, you'll be happy to know that Samsung has prepared yet another software update.

The most important change included in the update is the Auto Switching feature, which already made its way to two other Samsung earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. If you have more than one Galaxy device, you'll be able to automatically switch between them thanks to the auto-switching feature, as there's no need to pair them again.

Although the auto-switching feature will only work with Galaxy devices powered by One UI 3.1, it shouldn't be an issue since most of Samsung's mid-range and top-tier Galaxy devices will receive this update.

Along with the auto-switching feature, Samsung included a new Buds control menu that's been added to the Bluetooth setting. Also, the official changelog (via TizenHelp) mentions “improved system stability and reliability,” so the earbuds should work smoother than ever.

