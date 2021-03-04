Samsung updates Galaxy Buds+ with a new feature, improvements
The most important change included in the update is the Auto Switching feature, which already made its way to two other Samsung earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. If you have more than one Galaxy device, you'll be able to automatically switch between them thanks to the auto-switching feature, as there's no need to pair them again.
Along with the auto-switching feature, Samsung included a new Buds control menu that's been added to the Bluetooth setting. Also, the official changelog (via TizenHelp) mentions “improved system stability and reliability,” so the earbuds should work smoother than ever.