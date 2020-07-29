Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price drops below $100 on eBay
It looks like there's a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on eBay. If you don't mind the white color, you can get the Galaxy Buds+ for just $99, so you'll be saving $51 right now. The black and blue colors are on sale as well, but they're a bit more expensive at $110.
These are brand new earbuds in their original packaging, which includes ear tips, case, USB cable, and documentation. Also, if you live in the US, shipping is free, so that's another plus.