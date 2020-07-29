Accessories Samsung Deals Audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price drops below $100 on eBay

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 29, 2020, 12:32 AM
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price drops below $100 on eBay
Samsung's most recent earphones, the Galaxy Buds+ typically sell for $150 and come in four color options, at least in the US: white, red, cosmic black and cloud blue. There's a bunch of other earphones in the same price range, but the Galaxy Buds+ are really great when it comes to sound quality and battery life.

You can find more details about them in our in-depth Galaxy Buds+ review, so make sure to check that out. If you've already decided that you must have them, we have another nice surprise for you.

It looks like there's a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on eBay. If you don't mind the white color, you can get the Galaxy Buds+ for just $99, so you'll be saving $51 right now. The black and blue colors are on sale as well, but they're a bit more expensive at $110.

These are brand new earbuds in their original packaging, which includes ear tips, case, USB cable, and documentation. Also, if you live in the US, shipping is free, so that's another plus.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Deal: Motorola Edge 5G costs as low as $399.99 at Best Buy
Popular stories
Expires in - 2d 23hCasemaker Totallee is offering free screen protectors for Pixels, iPhones, and Galaxy devices
Popular stories
Hot new clearance deal makes the LG V35 ThinQ cheaper than ever on Amazon
Popular stories
Expires in - 2d 23hThe latest unlocked OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro 5G deals are the best ones yet
Popular stories
Amazing new deal makes the OnePlus 7 Pro more compelling than the Nord mid-ranger
Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless