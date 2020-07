Samsung Galaxy Buds+ price drops below $100 on eBay

Samsung's most recent earphones, the Galaxy Buds+ typically sell for $150 and come in four color options, at least in the US: white, red, cosmic black and cloud blue. There's a bunch of other earphones in the same price range, but the Galaxy Buds+ are really great when it comes to sound quality and battery life.You can find more details about them in our in-depth Galaxy Buds+ review , so make sure to check that out. If you've already decided that you must have them, we have another nice surprise for you.It looks like there's a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ on eBay. If you don't mind the white color, you can get the Galaxy Buds+ for just $99 , so you'll be saving $51 right now. The black and blue colors are on sale as well, but they're a bit more expensive at $110.These are brand new earbuds in their original packaging, which includes ear tips, case, USB cable, and documentation. Also, if you live in the US, shipping is free, so that's another plus.