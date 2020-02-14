US customers can finally purchase Samsung's super-thin Galaxy Book S
Also, customers can buy the Galaxy Book S on monthly payments with either Sprint or Verizon, but the total price remains the same. Well, not really, since Verizon offers a $100 discount on the Galaxy Book S when you activate it on its network. If you have a smartphone or a tablet that you don't need, you can take advantage of the trade-in offer and save up to $450.
Specs-wise, Samsung Galaxy Book S is quite decent. It boasts a 13.3-inch full HD display, a 42Wh battery that should offer up to 25 hours of continuous usage, LTE Cat.18 Nano SIM support, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, HD camera and MicroSD slot (up to 1TB). The Galaxy Book S is thin (11.8mm) and light (1kg), just like a notebook.
