US customers can finally purchase Samsung's super-thin Galaxy Book S

Feb 14, 2020, 1:45 AM
Samsung introduced the Galaxy Book S, its stylish laptop, last year, along with the Galaxy Note 10. Unfortunately, it took the South Korean giant that much to bring it to the United States. Unlike standard laptops, the Galaxy Book S comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor and LTE support, allowing users to turn it into a smartphone or tablet with just a tap.

Two weeks after opening Galaxy Book S pre-orders, Samsung's laptop can be purchased via Microsoft Store or directly from the company's official store. Its price is around the same as that of a flagship smartphone: $1,000. Samsung Galaxy Book S comes in two colors – Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray and packs 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Also, customers can buy the Galaxy Book S on monthly payments with either Sprint or Verizon, but the total price remains the same. Well, not really, since Verizon offers a $100 discount on the Galaxy Book S when you activate it on its network. If you have a smartphone or a tablet that you don't need, you can take advantage of the trade-in offer and save up to $450.

Specs-wise, Samsung Galaxy Book S is quite decent. It boasts a 13.3-inch full HD display, a 42Wh battery that should offer up to 25 hours of continuous usage, LTE Cat.18 Nano SIM support, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, HD camera and MicroSD slot (up to 1TB). The Galaxy Book S is thin (11.8mm) and light (1kg), just like a notebook.

