US customers can finally purchase Samsung's super-thin Galaxy Book S

Samsung introduced the Galaxy Book S , its stylish laptop, last year, along with the Galaxy Note 10 . Unfortunately, it took the South Korean giant that much to bring it to the United States. Unlike standard laptops, the Galaxy Book S comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor and LTE support, allowing users to turn it into a smartphone or tablet with just a tap.Two weeks after opening Galaxy Book S pre-orders, Samsung's laptop can be purchased via Microsoft Store or directly from the company's official store . Its price is around the same as that of a flagship smartphone: $1,000. Samsung Galaxy Book S comes in two colors – Earthy Gold and Mercury Gray and packs 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.Also, customers can buy the Galaxy Book S on monthly payments with either Sprint or Verizon, but the total price remains the same. Well, not really, since Verizon offers a $100 discount on the Galaxy Book S when you activate it on its network. If you have a smartphone or a tablet that you don't need, you can take advantage of the trade-in offer and save up to $450.Specs-wise, Samsung Galaxy Book S is quite decent. It boasts a 13.3-inch full HD display, a 42Wh battery that should offer up to 25 hours of continuous usage, LTE Cat.18 Nano SIM support, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C, GPS, HD camera and MicroSD slot (up to 1TB). The Galaxy Book S is thin (11.8mm) and light (1kg), just like a notebook.