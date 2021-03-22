Another Samsung Galaxy A series phone is getting its Android 11 update
In that regard, we have important news for Galaxy A80 users, a smartphone that's been released almost two years ago. It looks like Samsung has kicked off the Android 11 rollout, SamMobile reports. Although the update seems to be available only in select European countries, we do not doubt that it will eventually arrive in all regions when the Galaxy A80 is selling officially.
Amazingly, Samsung has been able to offer Android 11 updates for all Galaxy A series phones not older than two years. Unfortunately, this is likely to be the last major OS update for the Galaxy A80, but that's how things go in the Android world, you only get important updates for two years after a phone's market launch.