Samsung Android Software updates

The Galaxy A70 is Samsung's next phone to get the Android 11 update with One UI 3.1

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 17, 2021, 5:11 AM
The Galaxy A70 is Samsung's next phone to get the Android 11 update with One UI 3.1
Not many probably remember, but it's been one year since Samsung updated the Galaxy A70 to Android 10. Those who are still hanging on to Samsung's mid-range smartphone are in for a nice surprise though, as the South Korean company has decided the Galaxy A70 is worthy of another major Android update.

SamMobile reports the Galaxy A70 is now receiving the Android 11 update with One UI 3.1. The update also includes the March security patch and thanks to One UI 3.1, a lot of visual changes and under the hood improvements.

Currently, the update was spotted in Ukraine, but once the rollout begins, it won't stop until everyone gets the update. Unless there's something wrong with it and Samsung puts it on hold. What you should know though is that this is a massive update that requires at least 1.9GB of free storage.

If you're still using the Galaxy A70, then you should be looking for firmware version A705FNXXU5DUC6 if you want to update your phone to Android 11. Simply head to Settings / Software update and hope the new firmware is available for download.

Related phones

Galaxy A70
Samsung Galaxy A70 View Full specs

User Score:

9.0
$320 Amazon $592 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

